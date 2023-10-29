Explained: Why England are in danger of missing out on 2025 Champions Trophy qualification berth

Reigning ODI World Cup champions England are in danger of missing out on the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will take place in Pakistan.

As per the qualification system approved by the ICC, the top seven teams of the 2023 World Cup points table will join hosts Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. England are 10th in the standings right now, with only two points after six matches. They will look to win their remaining three games to ensure a Top 7 finish.

If England finish eighth in the final standings, they will have to hope that Pakistan finish above them because in case Pakistan secure one of the Top 7 spots, then even the eighth-placed team will earn entry into the competition.

If England finish eighth and Pakistan end in the ninth or 10th position, then England will miss out on Champions Trophy 2025. Hence, the best thing England can do is finish in the Top 7 so that they are not reliant on any other team for their qualification.

How can England qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy?

While England's chances of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup semifinals are negligible, they still have a chance of making it to the 2025 Champions Trophy. In the 2019 World Cup, the team that finished seventh in the final standings had seven points.

England can achieve a maximum of eight points in the 2023 World Cup if they beat Australia, Netherlands, and Pakistan in their next three matches. If Jos Buttler's men lose any one of those three games, it could be extremely challenging for them to even finish in the Top 7.

The England squad has a five-day break now before they take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4. It will be interesting to see if England can attain one of the top seven positions in the final standings.