Explained: Why Pakistan were not penalized 5 runs despite ball hitting Saim Ayub’s cap in outfield during AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistan's Saim Ayub had a nasty moment in the outfield during Day 3 of third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. In the 65th over of Australia’s innings, he was chasing a stroke from Steve Smith, but ended up digging his knee into the surface during the fielding attempt. Luckily, he did not end up injuring himself.

Responding to Pakistan’s first innings total of 313, Australia began Day 3 at 116/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Smith at the crease. Both batters kept Pakistan at bay during their third-wicket stand of 79. In the 65th over of the innings bowled by off-spinner Sajid Khan, Smith charged down the track to the second ball and lofted the bowler over mid-off. Ayub chased the ball, but in the process lost his balance and his knee got stuck in the ground as he put in a slide.

The Pakistan fielder’s cap came off as he took a nasty tumble. As a result, the ball ended up hitting his cap. However, despite the ball touching Ayub’s cap in the outfield, Pakistan were not penalized five runs.

Sharing an update regarding the incident, cricket.com.au explained:

“For those asking: It's not a five-run penalty for hitting the cap as the contact between ball and hat was accidental, and nor was the cap deliberately left on the field, as helmets tend to be #AUSvPAK.”

Justin Langer was also quoted by 7Cricket as saying:

"If it hits the cap or the helmet, it's usually five runs to the batting side. But in this instance - we've spoken to Simon Taufel - because it was accidental, and (the cap) came off his head in the process, that's why the runs weren't given" #AUSvPAK.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal continued to impress, claiming 6/69 in 21.4 overs as Australia were bowled out for 299 in 109.4 overs in their first innings. Labuschagne top-scored for Australia with 60, while Mitchell Marsh contributed 54 and keeper-batter Alex Carey 38.

Australia strike early with the ball in the second innings

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 14 runs, Australia rattled Pakistan early in the second innings, dismissing Abdullah Shafique and opposition skipper Shan Masood for ducks.

Shafique was cleaned up by a beauty from Mitchell Starc. The ball came back in after pitching and knocked over the stumps. Masood fell on the first ball, playing a loose stroke as he hung his bat outside off to a delivery from Josh Hazlewood.

