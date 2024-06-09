"Exposed" - Fans slam Shivam Dube for scoring 3 off 9 balls in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Shivam Dube failed to deliver for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. The left-hander departed for just three runs off nine balls in the mega clash of the ICC event.

Dube played three consecutive dots before taking a single off Haris Rauf when he arrived in the 12th over. He then played two dots and scored two runs off four balls off Imad Wasim in the 13th over. Dube was eventually caught and bowled by Naseem Shah in the 14th over.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer became the fourth batter to depart for a single-digit score against Pakistan in the blockbuster encounter, including Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja (golden duck) in the top eight. India were eventually bundled out for 119 in 19 overs.

Shivam Dube was picked in the India squad for the mega ICC event after he amassed 396 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2024. The Mumbai batter, though, failed to deliver in his last five outings for CSK after his selection for the national side for the T20 tournament. He departed for 14 off 16 deliveries in the T20 World Cup warmup game against Bangladesh but bagged two wickets.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Dube for his batting failure against Pakistan. One user wrote:

'Shivam Dube gets exposed."

Another user wrote:

"This Shivam Dube fraud is CSK lobby. Bhai Rinku Singh is 1000 times better than him."

A user questioned his T20I credentials, writing:

"Shivam Dube, can't play international! Yes, you heard it right!"

Here are a few more reactions:

"@BCCI Rinku singh should have been in team instead of Shivam Dube. Just like Rayudu was not considered in 2019, not considering Rinku in place of Dubey can be road to exit," a user wrote.

One user was disappointed with Dube's footwork. He wrote

"Shivam Dube doesn’t know what footwork means."

Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing:

"Shivam Dube should be selected only for flat tracks...no foot movement at all."

“It was important for him to be in the squad” – Yuvraj Singh on Shivam Dube’s selection for T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh, ICC’s global ambassador for the 2024 T20 World Cup, recently backed Shivam Dube to deliver in the T20 tournament. Last month, he told the ICC:

“I think with Shivam Dube, the last T20 series he played for India, I think he did well. And he’s been very consistent in the IPL as well.”

“I just felt the kind of form he’s in, it was important for him to be in the squad. I really think he can make a huge difference in the middle order or the lower middle order, so it’s good to see him in the Indian T20 squad,” Yuvraj added.

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh won the 2007 and 2011 T20 World Cup with the Men in Blue.

Follow the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

