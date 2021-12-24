"Extra batter is a must in SA" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of India's Boxing Day Test

Wasim Jaffer believes India should play an extra specialist batter in the opening Test against South Africa starting in Centurion on Sunday, December 26.

The former India opener pointed out that the inability to post decent totals cost Virat Kohli and co. the series in South Africa in 2018, despite the bowlers taking all 20 wickets in each of the three Tests.

Jaffer felt it was important to bolster the batting, considering the challenging South African conditions, and picked Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami, Md Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin as his four specialist bowlers.

"India made 250+ only once in six innings in SA in 2018. And that's why we lost the series despite taking 20 wickets in all 3 tests. Extra batter is a must in SA. I'd go 7+4 with Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Ashwin being the 4 bowlers. #SAvIND."

India will play three Tests followed by as many ODIs on the tour.

"South Africa's pace bowling will definitely challenge India" - Wasim Jaffer

The tour will be a massive challenge for India's batters, Jaffer said in an interview with News 18.

“South Africa has a decent fast bowling attack, there is no doubt (Kagiso) Rabada is one of the best. He is going to challenge the Indian batters. They have sufficient quality. Their pace bowling will definitely challenge India. But their batting is not the same it was before. Nonetheless, it will be a challenging tour for India," he stated.

South Africa's pace battery comprises Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen. Injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje is out of the series.

India are yet to win a Test series on South African soil.

