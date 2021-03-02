“Extremely impressed” - Ravi Shastri after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The second phase of India’s vaccination drive began on March 1. This will see individuals above the age of 60, as well as those above 45 but with comorbidities, getting vaccinated.

Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to share a picture of himself getting vaccinated, as he thanked the medical professionals in Ahmedabad.

Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India 🇮🇳 against the pandemic.



Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021

The 58-year-old was seen wearing Team India's colors while getting vaccinated. Announcing that he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ravi Shastri thanked the medical fraternity for their accelerated response towards the pandemic.

Ravi Shastri was left impressed with the team at Apollo Ahmedabad, thanking the staff for the manner in which they went about their business.

Ravi Shastri’s sense of humour had everyone in splits

Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times 🙌🏻 https://t.co/mzPe5MtItj — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 27, 2021

Ravi Shastri was trolled by several social media users after his COVID-19 vaccination update. Many cheekily advised him to refrain from drinking alcohol in the coming days.

Ravi Shastri recently left Twitterati impressed after he engaged in some light-hearted banter online. After popular columnist Shobhaa De shared a hilarious meme featuring Ravi Shastri, he responded to it on Twitter. The Team India head coach tweeted that he is happy to be the brunt of all jokes if it brings joy to people in these tough times.

The fourth India-England Test will start on Thursday in Ahmedabad. Ravi Shastri will want his team to end the series on a high and book their place in the World Test Championship final.

India currently lead the four-match series 2-1, and even a draw in the final Test will ensure the hosts' place in the final.