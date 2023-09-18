"Extremely necessary for the Indian team to get him fit and come back" - Irfan Pathan says India will need Axar Patel's batting at No. 8

Irfan Pathan has highlighted Axar Patel's importance to India as a No. 8 batter and expressed hope about the all-rounder getting fit ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Axar was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 final due to a left quadriceps strain sustained in India's last Super Four game against Bangladesh. Although he had already been named in India's provisional 15-member World Cup squad, it's unclear if he will be fully fit and available for the showpiece event.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked how serious Axar's injury might be. While observing that he can't comment on that, Irfan Pathan pointed out that the Men in Blue will need his services at the global event.

"He got hit in two or three places, so we don't know how serious it is. However, he is an extremely fit guy, which means he might recover quicker and it's not that he is a very aged player," Pathan said.

"It is extremely necessary for the Indian team to get him fit and come back. I feel India will need his batting at No. 8 because he has shown form on Sri Lankan pitches where it is slightly difficult to bat," the former all-rounder added.

Pathan also highlighted that Axar is a better option than Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar at No. 8. He further added that Axar possesses a wider array of strokes, which is better than even Ravindra Jadeja.

"If you are looking for batting depth, you have the option of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar but I feel Axar Patel is the best among them at No. 8. If you talk about the range, I feel he has more options, even more than (Ravindra) Jadeja," Irfan Pathan stated.

Axar Patel has aggregated 481 runs at an average of 20.04 in 34 ODI innings. He grew in stature as a batter last year, amassing 168 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 120.00 in six innings.

"If Axar Patel doesn't get fit, we see Washington Sundar only in his place" - Piyush Chawla

Washington Sundar was sent to Sri Lanka as Axar Patel's replacement.

Piyush Chawla was asked about Axar Patel's likely replacement if the spin-bowling all-rounder doesn't recover in time, to which he responded:

"If Axar Patel doesn't get fit, we see Washington Sundar only in his place because once he came, he straightaway played in the final of the Asia Cup. It means the team have shown a lot of confidence in him, so Washington Sundar."

Washington Sundar played in the Asia Cup final but didn't get to bowl or bat. Rohit Sharma mentioned at the post-match press conference that both Ravichandran Ashwin and Sundar will be in the scheme of things for the World Cup if Axar doesn't make it.

