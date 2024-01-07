“Extremely sad to see what’s being said about India” - Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar react to Maldives row

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, among other members of the Indian cricket fraternity, have shared their thoughts in the wake of the ongoing Maldives row. The cricketers have urged countrymen to “explore Indian islands”.

Controversy erupted after some Maldives ministers made derogatory comments about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM, during his visit to Lakshadweep, posted about snorkeling there.

Taking to his X handle on Sunday, January 7, Pandya posted:

“Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia.”

Earlier in the day, former India captain Tendulkar had also backed the nation as a great tourist destination. Remembering his 50th birthday celebrations in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, he shared a picture and a video on X and commented:

“250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created. #ExploreIndianIslands.”

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan also tweeted in support of the country as a wonderful tourist destination.

Former Maldives ministers condemn controversial statements

Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the controversial comments made on India and PM Modi by some of the ministers from his country.

"I condemn the use of hateful language against #India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age old friendship between our two countries," Solih posted on X.

Another former minister Ahmed Adeeb wrote on X:

"I strongly condemn any derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards His Excellency PM Modi @PMOIndia and beloved citizens of India.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of the ongoing controversy, #BoycottMaldives has been trending on social media.

