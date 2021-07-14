Fabian Allen jumps up 16 spots to enter Top 10 in latest ICC T20I bowler Rankings

After a decent showing against the Australians in the ongoing T20I series, West Indies spinner Fabian Allen has moved up 16 places in the latest ICC T20I Bowler Rankings. He now occupies the 10th spot in the list of bowlers.

Allen has played in all three matches of the ongoing series against Australia and has picked up three wickets.

Even though Fabian Allen hasn't picked up wickets in a heap, the all-rounder has bowled with a brilliant economy of 6.55 and played a major role in his team's series victory.

He has formed a fruitful partnership with leg-spinner Hayden Walsh and the duo have successfully restricted the Aussie middle-order from scoring freely. After picking up eight wickets across three matches against Australia, Walsh has also ascended in the rankings and finds himself in the 71st position.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Rashid Khan have held on to the top two places in the latest rankings. Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva and Mujeeb Ur Rahman moved up a spot each and currently occupy third, fourth, and fifth places in the latest rankings.

Apart from Fabian Allen, several other West Indian bowlers have also moved upwards in the latest rankings. Sheldon Cottrell, who made a comeback into the West Indies side against Australia after missing the previous series, has moved two places. He now sits 22nd in the rankings.

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also jumped seven places to 37th position in the rankings. Young left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has moved 15 places up to 38th position after a good showing against South Africa and Australia.

With two T20Is still left in the series, Fabian Allen and the other Windies bowlers will look to improve their positions before the next update.

Australian star Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, jumped five slots and currently occupies the 29th position in the T20I bowler Rankings.

Babar Azam consolidates first rank in ODI batting rankings

While Fabian Allen made massive strides in the T20I bowling rankings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam consolidated his position atop the ODI batting rankings.

Azam finished the ODI series against England on a high by scoring his highest ODI score of 158 at Edgbaston on July 13. Courtesy of his special knock, the 26-year-old reached a career-best 873 rating points in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Azam is now 16 points ahead of second-ranked Virat Kohli. India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Ross Taylor occupy the subsequent slots with 825 and 801 rating points, respectively.

