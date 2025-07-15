"Faced more deliveries than most batters, Chin up Sir Viv Siraj" - Fans react after Mohammed Siraj's valiant performance in 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj received applause from fans online after his valiant performance in a losing cause during the third Test against England at the Lord's on Monday, July 14. The home team beat the visitors by 22 runs in the encounter and went 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Ravindra Jadeja kept India in the hunt on the final day after they collapsed to 112/8 in the first session. He initially stitched a defiant partnership of 35 (132) with Jasprit Bumrah (5) for the ninth wicket. After Bumrah perished in the 62nd over, Mohammed Siraj came in and kept Jadeja company as India gradually inched closer to the target in the final session.

The duo put on a fighting partnership of 23 (80) for the final wicket and brought their side close to the target. However, Siraj unfortunately got out heartbreakingly in the 75th over, resulting in a hard-fought loss for India. The Hyderabad pacer showed great composure in a pressure situation during his gritty knock of 4 (30), which earned him praise from the fans. Here are some of the X reactions on the matter:

"Put up a fight and faced more deliveries than most batters in the innings with much more added pressure. Such a unlucky way to get out. Chin up Sir Viv Siraj," a fan wrote.

"Chin up lad, you've shown more resilience than our top order batters," a fan wrote.

"He literally froze there in that position for a few moments, cursing himself. Even after all that effort with the ball and then being a wall with the bat, he didn’t deserve to stand there with tears in his eyes," a fan wrote.

"Well fought Siraj Miyaan. Respect," a fan wrote.

"siraj gave it his all, what a warrior," a fan wrote.

"He gave everything, every spell, every ounce of fight. And when it still wasn’t enough, the emotion spilled out. That’s not weakness. That’s what playing for India means," a fan wrote.

"Tremendously proud of the boys" - Team India captain Shubman Gill after loss vs England in 3rd Test at Lord's 2025

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction with the fighting spirit of his team after a narrow loss. He credited England for their relentless bowling performance and was disappointed due to the lack of a decent partnership from the top order during the chase.

"This is as close as a test match gets, came down to the last session and last wicket, tremendously proud of the boys. We had plenty of batting left, we were confident. England kept attacking, needed better partnerships at the top order. There's always hope, as long as there's a batter batting, the target was in reach."

Gill continued:

"Jadeja is very experienced, he knew what he was doing, didn't send any message from the dressing room, he batted well with the tail. Things would've been easier had we got a fifty run partnership. The series scorecard doesn't reflect how well we've been playing."

The fourth Test between the teams will commence on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

