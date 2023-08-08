"Facepalm for umpires and groundstaff" - Fans slam officials after 3rd India-West Indies T20I is delayed due to the 30-yard circle not being marked 

The third T20I between India and the West Indies saw a slightly delayed start after the 30-yard-circle was not marked in its place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The players had to walk back to the pavilion after making their way out in the middle.

The groundsmen came out with the markers and placed it on the ground, following which the players returned to officially begin the clash.

Prior to the bizarre and rare instance, the West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first on the same surface as the second T20I. The Men in Maroon have a 2-0 lead in the series and could hand India their first bilateral T20I series loss since 2021, with a win in the third T20I.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell mentioned during the toss that all-rounder Jason Holder will miss out and an extra spinner in all-rounder Roston Chase will slot in his place.

"We're going to bat first," he said. "It looks like a slow wicket, so it might get slower as the game goes on. Jason Holder picked up a niggle with his knee, so he gets a rest. In comes Roston Chase. The guys are very excited. Beating India in a T20 series will do us a world of good individually but also as a team."

Fans made note of the incompetence of the officials, which led to the delay. Not expecting to witness such incidents at the international level, particularly when the Caribbean is expected to host a World Cup in 2024, there were notable reactions on social media.

Here are a few of them from Twitter:

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Facepalm for umpires and groundstaff at Providence. Play delayed because everyone forgot to draw out the 30-yard circle. #WIvIND

arfan @Im__Arfan Kuldeep, Chahal, Yuzi, Mukesh. Jeez all 4 are No.11s can't even slog past 30 yard circle forget about sixes

"I don't mind chasing. It does look like a slow surface" - Indian skipper Hardik Pandya during toss

Team India made two changes to the playing Xi from the second T20I. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20I debut by replacing Ishan Kishan, while Kuldeep Yadav replaces Ravi Bishnoi in a straight-swap.

Skipper Hardik Pandya mentioned during the toss that he does not mind batting second on a used dry surface. He said:

"I don't mind chasing. It does look like a slow surface. We have some plans, we will try to keep things simple and maybe hope that he (Pooran) mistimes one and gets out. Two changes. Ishan and Bishnoi miss out. Kuldeep and Jaiswal come in."

The West Indies are off to a breezy start after electing to bat first. Team India have intrroduced two spinners into the attack inside the powerplay itself. At the time of writing, the hosts are placed at 30-0 after four overs.