Faf du Plessis hits 10th Test hundred, completes 4000 runs

Faf du Plessis, on Monday, completed 4000 runs in Test cricket and hit his 10th century in Test Matches. He achieved this feat on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka.

At the start of Day 3, du Plessis was on 55 not-out and team at 317/4. South Africa took another 20 overs to bring up of 400 as Faf du Plessis simultaneously hit a boundary to bring up his hundred. Teammate Temba Bavuma also pitched in by scoring a half-century before being dismissed one over before South Africa reached 400.

Faf du Plessis further powered his innings and brought up his 150 before South Africa reached 500 runs to take a 104-run lead over Sri Lanka.

Faf du Plessis brings up his first-ever Test 150



Faf Du Plessis scores big after being relieved of captaincy pressure

Freed from the pressure of being captain, du Plessis made his first test hundred in two years to turn the game around for the Proteas after they staggered at 220-4. The 36-year-old du Plessis struck 16 fours during his innings. Upon reaching the milestone, he celebrated by raising both arms in the air and smiling happily towards the dressing room.

Du Plessis had resigned as captain of South Africa at the start of the year following South Africa’s loss against England at home.

Faf Du Plessis inching towards a double century

At the time of writing this article, Faf Du Plessis was batting at 191* during the 3rd session of the Centurion Test. South Africa were at 591/6, having a massive lead of 195 runs over Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the Test.