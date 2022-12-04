"Fake niggle excuse, or real?"- Fans question BCCI for 'mysteriously dropping' Rishabh Pant from India's squad

Rishabh Pant, on the morning of the first ODI between Team India and Bangladesh, has been released from the squad after consultation with BCCI's medical team.

While the BCCI didn't specify the reason for leaving Pant out, it might probably be because of the overload that has taken a toll on his body. He is set to return for the two upcoming Tests.

Interestingly, KL Rahul will keep wickets in Rishabh Pant's absence. Fans on Twitter were a bit surprised to see Pant being left out and Rahul take the gloves. However, some others felt it was the right decision.

Here are some of the reactions:

Abhishek @abhishekr2502 KL to keep. Pant benched finally. He is still 24. We'll talk about it when he is 32. #BANvIND KL to keep. Pant benched finally. He is still 24. We'll talk about it when he is 32. #BANvIND

Sanchit @sanchitd43 Wow no Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul is back to keep the wickets. Very interesting..We're even going with just 5 proper batters for the first time in a while, I guess. Wow no Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul is back to keep the wickets. Very interesting..We're even going with just 5 proper batters for the first time in a while, I guess.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Happy that India are playing KL at 5. Absolutely miffed that they have dropped Pant, 3 matches after a series-winning century in England. Happy that India are playing KL at 5. Absolutely miffed that they have dropped Pant, 3 matches after a series-winning century in England.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Released Pant from ODI squad. Fake niggle excuse, or real? Released Pant from ODI squad. Fake niggle excuse, or real?

BALAJI @deep_extracover If Pant is dropped in odis based on T20 returns, that's poor, but if Pant is given a rest, could have very well not selected him in this series and went with Sanju Samson, and called Pant for tests alone like Gill...... But Rohit did say some injury concerns.... If Pant is dropped in odis based on T20 returns, that's poor, but if Pant is given a rest, could have very well not selected him in this series and went with Sanju Samson, and called Pant for tests alone like Gill...... But Rohit did say some injury concerns....

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Rishabh Pant is mysteriously injured or given a break🤷🏻‍♀️. Rishabh Pant is mysteriously injured or given a break🤷🏻‍♀️.

Hriday 🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Hriday1812 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul doing wicketkeeping practice. KL Rahul doing wicketkeeping practice. https://t.co/gR79tWuoBo If ICT drops Pant just on the basis of one series, then BCCI are doing the same mistake as that of 2019 WC. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… If ICT drops Pant just on the basis of one series, then BCCI are doing the same mistake as that of 2019 WC. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

jä. @jattuu12 pura life fitness is overrated in cricket bolne wale defending pant getting dropped on fitness tax pura life fitness is overrated in cricket bolne wale defending pant getting dropped on fitness tax😭😭

Rohit Chhabra @clanforgamers Some people really used to believe that Pant will play ahead of KL Rahul Some people really used to believe that Pant will play ahead of KL Rahul😭

Rakesh @_Melbourne_82



These guys deserve to lose another WC Johns. @CricCrazyJohns KL Rahul doing wicket-keeping practice ahead of the 1st ODI. KL Rahul doing wicket-keeping practice ahead of the 1st ODI. So they will drop pant who has scored 77,78,16,85,0,11,18,56,125,15,13 in last 11 innings with good SRThese guys deserve to lose another WC twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… So they will drop pant who has scored 77,78,16,85,0,11,18,56,125,15,13 in last 11 innings with good SRThese guys deserve to lose another WC twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Farhan @cricsavyy

#BANvsIND Lot of confusion in the indian XI but i think rohit is giving chances to new players like sen and shahbaz as axar and pant have been playing quite a lot recently and maybe umran is not available for 1st odi Lot of confusion in the indian XI but i think rohit is giving chances to new players like sen and shahbaz as axar and pant have been playing quite a lot recently and maybe umran is not available for 1st odi#BANvsIND

India have been put in to bat first in Dhaka

Stand-in captain Liton Das won the toss at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and had no hesitation in bowling first. He felt that the pitch was a bit sticky and the moisture could initially help the pacers.

The Men in Blue won't mind batting first either as they have Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in their line-up too, giving them some much-needed batting depth. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are the two spinning all-rounders that will feature in the XI.

Young speedster Kuldeep Sen makes his ODI debut and is a really exciting prospect to look forward to. The visitors will hope that the top order gives them a good start as it will help them score big.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

