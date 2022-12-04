"Fake niggle excuse, or real?"- Fans question BCCI for 'mysteriously dropping' Rishabh Pant from India's squad

Rishabh Pant, on the morning of the first ODI between Team India and Bangladesh, has been released from the squad after consultation with BCCI's medical team.
While the BCCI didn't specify the reason for leaving Pant out, it might probably be because of the overload that has taken a toll on his body. He is set to return for the two upcoming Tests.
Interestingly, KL Rahul will keep wickets in Rishabh Pant's absence. Fans on Twitter were a bit surprised to see Pant being left out and Rahul take the gloves. However, some others felt it was the right decision.
Here are some of the reactions:
India have been put in to bat first in Dhaka
Stand-in captain Liton Das won the toss at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and had no hesitation in bowling first. He felt that the pitch was a bit sticky and the moisture could initially help the pacers.
The Men in Blue won't mind batting first either as they have Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in their line-up too, giving them some much-needed batting depth. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are the two spinning all-rounders that will feature in the XI.
Young speedster Kuldeep Sen makes his ODI debut and is a really exciting prospect to look forward to. The visitors will hope that the top order gives them a good start as it will help them score big.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
