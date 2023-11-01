"Fakhar plays like this only" - Aakash Chopra lauds Fakhar Zaman's aggressive knock in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup win vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra has lauded Fakhar Zaman for being his usual aggressive self in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup win against Bangladesh.

The Pakistan bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 204 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. Fakhar then smashed 81 runs off 74 deliveries as the Men in Green chased down the target with seven wickets and 17.3 overs to spare.

Reflecting on Pakistan's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Fakhar for making the most of the opportunity to bat at the top of the order at Imam-ul-Haq's expense. He elaborated (2:40):

"There was a change in batting. Someone is saying that as soon as Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned, Imam-ul-Haq also went out. There was already talk about a conflict of interest regarding this selection committee. I am not suggesting anything, I am just saying this has happened."

The former India opener added:

"Fakhar Zaman came back here and hit seven sixes. Fakhar plays like this only. This is his style of playing. He hits an odd straight six but mostly towards midwicket and square leg, and he hit decently. He even jumped down the track and hit the fast bowlers twice. Fakhar was seen playing like Fakhar after a long time."

Fakhar's 81-run knock was studded with three fours and seven sixes. He added 128 runs for the opening wicket with Abdullah Shafique to lay the foundation for Pakistan's chase.

"He is an extremely organized batter and has a bright future" - Aakash Chopra on Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah Shafique scored 68 runs off 69 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also praised Abdullah Shafique for being a perfect ally for Fakhar Zaman. He said (3:20):

"Abdullah Shafique was there alongside him. I have a lot of respect for him. He is batting really well. He is not just batting well but he is a good batter. The truth is that he is an extremely organized batter and has a bright future."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the right-handed opener has had a steadying influence on Pakistan's batting. He explained:

"It's great if you get batters who play properly like Azhar Ali used to play for them in Tests. Abdullah Shafique is just like that, the way we have seen him play here. He has been very impressive in all knocks we have seen for the last one to one-and-a-half months."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that the opening partnership set up the game for Pakistan. While observing that they lost a few wickets thereafter, he added that they won in the end and at least kept their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

