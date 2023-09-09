"Fakhar Zaman has recently been player of the month" - Mohammad Rizwan backs opener to recover from poor form

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has thrown his weight behind opener Fakhar Zaman, backing him to regain his form amid a string of low scores. The wicketkeeper-batter feels there is no technical issue with Zaman as his dismissals haven't followed a pattern.

The left-hand batter hasn't been in great touch recently, registering scores of 2, 30, 27, 14, and 20 in his last five innings. The southpaw also couldn't score big against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 as he edged one behind after hitting three boundaries.

In a media interaction, Rizwan said that the opener has been hitting the ball well so should regain his form soon. But he was quick to add that he is ready to replace him at the top of the order should a need arise. He said (via Cricket Pakistan):

"Fakhar Zaman has recently been 'player of the month' as far as I can recall. It has been circulating that Fakhar Zaman isn't in form, but if you see the early part of his last few innings, the ball is coming on to his bat nicely, but he's been getting out in different ways.

"If he was getting out in the same pattern, then we could have concluded that there might be a [technical] fault. We are hoping that we don't need to change our opening combination, but even if there's any need, then it's up to the management. Personally, I am ready for any position."

Zaman received the ICC Player of the Month award in April for his consistent performances in the ODI series against New Zealand. ThE five-game ODI series saw the left-hander smash 363 runs at 90.75.

Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial knock against Bangladesh to propel Pakistan to victory

Meanwhile, Rizwan asserted his dominance as he stayed unbeaten at 63 off 79 deliveries in Pakistan's Super Four clash against Bangladesh in Lahore. The 31-year-old shared an unbroken stand of 85 with Imam-ul-Haq as the Men in Green chased 194 with seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan will next face India on Sunday in Colombo.