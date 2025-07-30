Famous Bollywood actor plays cricket at iconic Lord's stadium amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Pictures]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 30, 2025 21:52 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
England and India played the third Test of the ongoing series at Lord's - Source: Getty

Famous Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor showed off his cricket skills at the iconic Lord's stadium amid the Test series between England and India. The fifth match of the series begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

Shahid Kapoor donned the traditional whites. In a post by Lord's Cricket Ground on X (formerly Twitter), the famous Bollywood star was all smiles, enjoying playing the game with some local cricketers. He bowled and batted as well, fully padded up, playing some shots.

His white t-shirt had the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) logo with Lord's printed underneath in capital letters.

"Amazing to have @shahidkapoor playing at the Home of Cricket today!" read the caption.
It is well known that Shahid loves cricket. He has been spotted playing the sport multiple times. Moreover, he has also worked in a film based on cricket, named 'Jersey'. In the film, he played the role of a former cricketer who returned to the sport in his late 30s to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey and represent the Indian team.

In the ongoing Test series, India are 1-2 down. However, the final game at The Oval presents them with an opportunity to draw level.

India's close and heartbreaking defeat at Lord's

The third Test of the ongoing series was played at Lord's Cricket Ground. India got within touching distance of a win. However, they eventually suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

England got to 387 in their first innings with Jasprit Bumrah bagging five wickets. The visitors got to the same total in reply. KL Rahul scored a century while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja struck vital half-centuries.

The hosts were bowled out for 192 in the second innings as Washington Sundar claimed four wickets. India needed 193 runs to win the Test. They fought hard and got close but ended up being bowled out for 170, falling short by 23 runs. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 as his fifty went in vain.

Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul got their names on the Honours Board for having picked up a fifer and scored a century, respectively. It is a tradition that is followed at the iconic venue.

