Fan invades Mumbai vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match to meet Rohit Sharma [Watch]

Team India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 return saw many fans turn up at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, in Mumbai. One fan even breached the security at the venue, invading the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir match to meet Sharma.

The incident took place on Saturday, January 25, during Jammu and Kashmir's second innings. The spectator entered the ground and sprinted towards Sharma's direction. The fan shook hands with the veteran opener before being escorted out by security.

You can watch videos of the incident below:

It is worth mentioning that Sharma played a Ranji Trophy match after a gap of nine years. However, it was a forgettable outing for the ace batter as he registered back-to-back failures with scores of 3 and 28 in the encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir secured a five-wicket victory over a star-studded Mumbai lineup that featured the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur.

"We won’t see him in Test cricket ever again" - Brett Lee on Rohit Sharma's place in India's red-ball team

Sharma struggled to find form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia. He missed the Test series opener due to paternity leave but joined the team ahead of the second fixture.

The 37-year-old scored just 37 runs across five innings and even opted out of the final Test following the strong of batting failures. Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee believes that it may be the end of the road for Sharma in Test cricket.

Suggesting that it would be difficult for Sharma to make a comeback in the red-ball format, Lee said in his YouTube video:

"Is that the end of Kohli? Is that the end of Rohit Sharma? I think with Rohit Sharma, probably in Test cricket, yes, I would say that It’s very hard for him to fight back now for that position back in the team after what we saw throughout the other series, he failed to score against Australia.

"A bit like we saw with Virat Kohli, they had some really good plans to Rohit Sharma. So, I think, unfortunately for Rohit Sharma, we won’t see him in Test cricket ever again.

It is worth mentioning that during an interview with Star Sports during the final BGT 2024-25 Test, Sharma confirmed that he has no plans of retiring from Test cricket anytime soon.

