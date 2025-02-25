Fan runs onto the field with a photograph and hugs Rachin Ravindra during BAN vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

A fan came running on the field to hug New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra while he was batting during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh on Monday, February 24, in Rawalpindi. Pictures of the same have surfaced on social media.

Ravindra returned to the national team after the tri-series opener against Pakistan in Lahore (February 8), where he copped a blow on his forehead while attempting to catch the ball. The 25-year-old justified his inclusion in the side instead of the unwell Daryl Mitchell by hitting a match-winning ton.

Meanwhile, the fan invaded the pitch when the southpaw was batting with Tom Latham. However, security personnel came and took the fan away immediately.

"I’ve been showered with so much care and love" - Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra recalled the blow to his forehead during the tri-series match in Lahore, saying he was lucky that so many people reached out to him for support. He said in the post-match presser (as quoted by ICC):

"It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment. In terms of the Black Caps setup, thanks to the coaches, (doctor) and physio, I’ve been able to come out of it reasonably well. I’ve been showered with so much care and love and it really does make me seriously happy knowing how many people care about me and I’m very grateful to everyone who’s reached out and given their support, so thank you for that."

With the Black Caps beating Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi, they have secured a semi-final spot alongside India. Hence, Bangladesh and Pakistan have been knocked out. On Monday, the Tigers won the toss and elected to bat first as Michael Bracewell starred with four wickets to bowl them out for 236.

The Kiwis' final group game is against India on Sunday, March 2, in Dubai. The Men in Blue have also beaten Pakistan and Bangladesh.

