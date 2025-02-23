Fan spotted wearing Pakistan jersey with Virat Kohli's name and number in Dubai during 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

A fan was spotted wearing a Pakistan jersey but with Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli's name and number in Dubai during the 2025 Champions Trophy match between the two sides on Sunday, February 23. The two teams are playing each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The fan was spotted wearing a Pakistan jersey that had Virat Kohli's name and his jersey number '18' imprinted behind the jersey. It was a unique visual to watch, which shows the massive fan following the former Indian skipper enjoys not just in his country but beyond as well.

Watch the video of the fan posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

India bowled Pakistan out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs after Mohammad Rizwan asked the former to bowl first. Virat Kohli also took a catch while fielding, which made him the Indian fielder with the most catches in ODIs (157). He leapfrogged former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who previously held the record with 156 catches.

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs

As India walked out to bat during the run-chase, Virat Kohli also achieved another milestone. He reached 14,000 ODI runs and became the fastest batter to do so as well.

Kohli broke former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar's record. Sachin took 350 innings to reach the landmark, while Kohli achieved the feat in just 287 innings. He also surpassed former Sri Lanka captain and great Kumar Sangakkara, who took 378 innings to get to the landmark.

Moreover, Virat Kohli also became only the second Indian batter after Tendulkar to cross 14,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar finished his career with 18,426 runs from 452 ODIs. Overall, Kohli became only the third batter to get to this feat after Tendulkar and Sangakkara. The former Sri Lankan captain has 14,234 runs in 380 innings in his ODI career.

Kohli has gotten off to a good start in the ongoing game against Pakistan and is batting on 35 off 43 deliveries, including two boundaries, at a strike-rate of 81.4 at the time of writing.

