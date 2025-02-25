Fan takes off his T-shirt, celebrates wildly after Virat Kohli's ton in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli's century in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan gave immense joy to one of his fans, who celebrated it wildly in front of his TV at home. After a low score against Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy, Kohli returned to form with a match-winning performance against India's arch-rivals in the high-pressure contest.

Ad

The 36-year-old batter anchored the chase of 242 runs perfectly by building partnerships with Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56) before finishing the game with a stylish boundary in the 43rd over. The winning shot also helped Virat Kohli reach his 51st ODI century and his first ton in the Champions Trophy.

One of Kohli's ardent fans was elated after watching the milestone moment on TV as he celebrated wildly by removing his shirt and punching the air in the presence of his family.

Ad

Trending

You can watch his celebrations in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's no surprise to me that that has happened"- Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli's century in high-octane clash vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting recently stated that he was not surprised to see a special performance from Virat Kohli in a high-pressure encounter against Pakistan, considering his history of delivering in crunch situations.

Ad

"I've always said big games equal big names. You need your big names to stand up in those big moments, and no bigger game for India than a game against Pakistan. Your reputation is forged in what you do in the biggest contests on the international stage. So it's no surprise to me that that has happened," Ponting said on ICC Review (via ICC's official website).

Ad

Heaping praise on Kohli, Ponting continued:

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better 50-over player than Virat Kohli. Now that he's gone past me and only two ahead of him, I'm sure he would want to give himself the best chance to be remembered as the all-time leading run scorer in the game. As long as the hunger's there, obviously physical-wise, he’s probably as fit as he's ever been and works exceptionally hard on that side of his game."

Ad

Do you agree with Ricky Ponting's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback