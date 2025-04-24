Fancode to stop live streaming of PSL 2025 in India following Pahalgam terror attack: Reports

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will no longer be streamed for audiences in India, starting Thursday, April 24, a Times of India report claimed. The rights to stream the league in India was with the over-the-top sports platform Fancode.

The decision to stop the streaming of the tournament follows the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir that claimed the lives of more than 25 tourists. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to comment or release a statement on this development.

PSL 2025 began on Friday, April 11, and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, May 18, with Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium slated to host the final. Islamabad United currently lead the points table with 10 points in five matches.

Players wear black armbands during SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match as mark of respect for Pahalgam attack victims

Both the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players wore black armbands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. The gesture was a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The BCCI also announced that there would be no cheerleaders or firecracker bursting during the match. There was also a minute of silence observed before play began on Wednesday.

SRH captain Pat Cummins said he was heartbroken by the events that had unfolded in Pahalgam.

"Yeah, it's been heartbreaking to see. From all of us at Sunrisers and also from all the Aussies who are loved here in India, our hearts go to all the victims and the families of all those that have been affected," Cummins said at the toss on Wednesday (via India Today).

Leading Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, among many others, reacted to the terror attacks via social media.

