The Pahalgam terrorist attack has sparked nationwide outrage in India. According to multiple reports, 28 people were killed, most of whom were tourists, with several injured as well in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam (via The New Indian Express).

Ad

Several celebrities, including Indian cricketers currently participating in IPL 2025, have condemned the attack and offered their condolences. The BCCI also announced that players and umpires will wear black armbands during the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, April 23.

A minute of silence will also be observed before the start of the game, and there will be no cheerleaders and fireworks. On that note, here are five team India cricketers among several others, who voiced out against the Pahalgam attack.

Ad

Trending

Notable Team India cricketers who have condemned the Pahalgam attack during IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, condemning the attack and showing his support for the victims and their families.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country," his tweet read.

Ad

Gill has been exceptional as a skipper this season and is leading his team well. Gujarat Titans are currently atop the IPL 2025 points table, with six wins from eight games.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed his shock and described the attack as 'cowardly'. He put up a story on his official Instagram handle and urged everyone to stand united and pray for the families of the victims.

Ad

"Devastated by the news of cowardly attack in Pahalgam. Let us all stand united against terrorism and pray for strength and justice for families of victims," he wrote in his story.

Screenshot of Suryakumar Yadav's story after Pahalgam attack - Source: Suryakumar Yadav/IG

#3 Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami put out a long message on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he expressed sadness over the Pahalgam attack. He stated that such incidents undermined the fabric of society while also resulting in a loss of innocent lives.

Ad

He also expressed his condolences while praying for justice.

"I am deeply saddened to address the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This heinous act has resulted in significant loss of innocent lives and has left families shattered. Such violence not only targets individuals but also undermines the fabric of our society. In these testing times, we must stand united in our condemnation of terrorism and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. It is imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to peace and resilience. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy, and we pray for justice and healing in our community. #PahalgamTerroristAttack," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shami is a part of SunRisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Pacer Mohammed Siraj penned a heartfelt post on his official Instagram handle. Siraj stated that killing innocent people in the name of religion was 'pure evil'. He also expressed his condolences and wished the families of the victims find strength. The pacer also wrote that he hopes the terrorists are found and punished.

"Just read about the horrific and shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam. 💔💔 To target and kill innocent civilians in the name of religion is pure evil... No cause, no belief, no ideology can ever justify such a monstrous act.Yeh kaisi ladai hai... jahaan insaan ki jaan ki koi keemat hi nahi.. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and trauma the families must be going through.. May the families find the strength to survive this unbearable grief. We are so sorry for your loss. I hope this madness ends soon and these terrorists are found and punished, without mercy," he wrote.

Ad

Ad

Siraj is playing for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 and has bagged 12 wickets from eight matches so far this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli also put up a story on his official Instagram handle. Kohli expressed his condolences while praying for the families of those who lost their lives. He also wished for justice to be served and called the attack a 'cruel act'.

Ad

"Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," he wrote in his story.

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's story after Pahalgam attack - Source: Virat Kohli/IG

Kohli has scored 322 runs from eight matches in the ongoing IPL 2025 season with four half-centuries.

Many other current and former Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif, among others, condemned the dastardly attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More