"Fans were bored" - Kamran Akmal on Test series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand

Kamran Akmal has stated that fans were bored during the recently concluded first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal opined that fans will start losing interest in red-ball cricket if the Pakistani side doesn't change their approach.

Urging Babar Azam and Co. to play a bit more fearlessly, Akmal said:

"Fans were bored during this Test match. If Pakistan continue to do the same, it will be tough to bring fans to the stadium for red-ball matches. It is imperative that Pakistan change their approach to keep Test cricket alive in the country. We will have to play fearlessly."

The series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw. The Blackcaps threatened to take the game away from the hosts in the final session of Day 5, scoring 61 runs for the loss of one wicket in 7.3 overs while chasing a target of 138 (15 overs). However, the play had to be called off due to bad light.

"New Zealand would have chased the target if not for the bad light" - Kamran Akmal on Pakistan's declaration

Kamran Akmal went on to say that Babar Azam should not have declared Pakistan's innings, given that they were not in a position to win the game.

The 40-year-old suggested that New Zealand would have won the game if the play had not been stopped. He claimed that the decision to declare was made just to earn praise from the fans.

Kamran Akmal added:

"Were Pakistan thinking that New Zealand batters would come without their bats? I don't understand why they declared at that stage, and it was totally uncalled for. By making such a decision, they feel that people will praise them for showing bravery. However, New Zealand would have chased the target if not for the bad light."

The Babar Azam-led Pakistani side will lock horns with New Zealand in the second and final Test of their series at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match is set to get underway on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes