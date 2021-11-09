×
"New era starts" - Fans, experts on Twitter react to India's squad selection for New Zealand T20Is

Twitter reactions to India's squad for New Zealand.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 09, 2021 08:44 PM IST
News

Fans and experts alike passionately reacted to India's squad selection for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the 16-man team, officially confirming him as Virat Kohli's captaincy heir in the shortest format. His opening partner KL Rahul has been named deputy.

While the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the series, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur have also missed out. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel, among other promising players, have got much-deserved slots.

Twitter went berzerk within seconds of the announcement, with fans from all around the country sharing their opinions on the selections. While some rejoiced at the beginning of a "new era", others were critical of some of the choices. The following are the best of the reactions:

Rohit was never to be rested. Had said many times. He debuts as captain. New era starts.
His Lordship will be playing in a parallel universe. twitter.com/Gaurav_ke_twee…
It took opposition teams 4 games to find out that Venktesh Iyer struggles against hard lengths. This happened when he was opening on the slow decks of UAE. India is expecting him to finish games at no.6-7 on Australian decks in next WC? twitter.com/CaughtAtGully/…
@toisports @timesofindia Vry poor squad selection!4openers with Rohit &Rahul assured of opening slot!Rituraj & VenkateshIyer might get a chance only if India is 2-0up& why go with Bhuvi again? Bhuvi & Deepak cant play together as they r similar on pace! Aftr a very long tym v hav vry bad set of Selectors
@BCCI @ImRo45 Naya daur shuru..
Shardul Thakur What he has done to deserve this twitter.com/ANI/status/145…
Five openers. Only one finisher in Pant. 🧐
Realised that I should be more specific. I was referring to Venkatesh Iyer (Not Shreyas) …who opened for KKR. But might be asked to play as a finisher against NZ. twitter.com/cricketaakash/…
All those Venky Iyer > Hardik jokes weren’t actually jokes were they… twitter.com/dweplea/status…
Two things here. Are Shami & Jadeja rested from T20Is or dropped?Secondly, hard on both Mayank & Shaw to be left out and Ruturaj & Venky Iyer getting a look in. Feel Venky's selection is a bit premature. As far as Rutu's concerned, though he has done well, I don't think he was twitter.com/BCCI/status/14…
@BCCI @ImRo45 Now it's time for Hitman As T20I Captain for India, hope that like Rohit Sharma got so much success Mumbai Indians, he will get success for India too.
@BCCI @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma the new T20I captain of India ❤️🔥https://t.co/actC5Yfzr6
@BCCI @ImRo45 Eii https://t.co/s3nZGIBdpW
@BCCI @ImRo45 I'm here to rule https://t.co/bkEtk1hWzn
So it's confirmed Rohit Sharma as the successor of Virat Kohli.!Great to see Yuzi Chahal & Md.Siraj back among the sides.V.Iyer & Harshal Patel also added in the squad.!Both of them absolutely deserved.!
Ruturaj, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel rewarded for their IPL performances. twitter.com/NikhilNaz/stat…
Good to see Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venky Iyer, Lord Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan being picked. 2 Iyers in the team now. Nice. Don't know how Bhuvi has retained his place. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
@CricCrazyJohns Very happy for venktesh Iyer and ruturaj gaikwad 🥰
@CricCrazyJohns Waiting to see rohit - dravid combo 😎 and dravid - kohli combo 😎
@CricCrazyJohns These players will definitely be get matured under RoHitMan Sharma captaincy 🔥🔥😍🙌
@CricCrazyJohns Drop BHUVI for ffs, bring Arshdeep or Chetan Sakariya!!
@BCCI @ImRo45 He is Back!!Common Ash Common Ash.Legend.Ash😍😍🔥🔥 https://t.co/EOdAhcwpNe
Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12 forget team India not even in India A.selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s th point having Ranji seasons.check his stats 👇last domestic season played.due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking https://t.co/UotDWxux11
Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form👇yet not getting picked even for India A team.can 🇮🇳selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27 https://t.co/HcwQDwhGsZ
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar selected for the T20I series against New Zealand 💛💙Krishnappa Gowtham selected in the India A Squad for for the South Africa tour 🦁#TeamIndia #WhistlePodu https://t.co/bIhSgDpfTS
Congratulations to our boys Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj for getting the national team call-up for the T20I series against New Zealand. 👏#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvNZ https://t.co/ECRqn98eBv
Welcome Back Leg Spin grand master @yuzi_chahal Sir. https://t.co/wg2jwJdAXO

India's full squad for New Zealand T20Is

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

The three T20Is against New Zealand will be India's first since their T20 World Cup 2021 ouster. Apart from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's new roles, this series will also see the arrival of a new coaching setup led by former captain Rahul Dravid.

This is also the first series without Virat Kohli as full-time T20I captain and Rohit Sharma will immediately have an uphill task of combing out the best players from these 16 for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

It will be interesting to see how India goes about managing the weaknesses that emerged in the 2021 T20 World Cup, including the 'timid' batting tenancies, workload management-related issues, and some players' inability to manage high-pressure situations.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
