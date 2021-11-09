"New era starts" - Fans, experts on Twitter react to India's squad selection for New Zealand T20Is

Fans and experts alike passionately reacted to India's squad selection for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday.
Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the 16-man team, officially confirming him as Virat Kohli's captaincy heir in the shortest format. His opening partner KL Rahul has been named deputy.
While the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the series, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur have also missed out. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel, among other promising players, have got much-deserved slots.
Twitter went berzerk within seconds of the announcement, with fans from all around the country sharing their opinions on the selections. While some rejoiced at the beginning of a "new era", others were critical of some of the choices. The following are the best of the reactions:
India's full squad for New Zealand T20Is
India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj
The three T20Is against New Zealand will be India's first since their T20 World Cup 2021 ouster. Apart from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's new roles, this series will also see the arrival of a new coaching setup led by former captain Rahul Dravid.
This is also the first series without Virat Kohli as full-time T20I captain and Rohit Sharma will immediately have an uphill task of combing out the best players from these 16 for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.
It will be interesting to see how India goes about managing the weaknesses that emerged in the 2021 T20 World Cup, including the 'timid' batting tenancies, workload management-related issues, and some players' inability to manage high-pressure situations.