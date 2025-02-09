Fans go berserk as skipper Rohit Sharma announces the return of veteran batter during toss in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

The crowd at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack came alive when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announced the return of star batter Virat Kohli to the playing XI for the second ODI of the three-match series against England on Sunday, February 9. Kohli had missed the first game due to swelling in his right knee.

However, the veteran batter fully regained his fitness and was seen running and practicing in the nets on the eve of the second game on Saturday. Batting coach Shitanshu Kotak also confirmed Kohli’s fitness to play during a press conference on the same day.

On Sunday, during the toss, when skipper Rohit announced that Virat had made his way back into the playing XI, the crowd went wild, erupting in cheers and causing a massive roar throughout the stadium.

Trending

Here’s a video of the moment:

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad, while India also opted to rest Kuldeep Yadav, giving a debut to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Meanwhile, the visitors made three changes, bringing in Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, and Mark Wood to replace Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.

India earned a convincing win in the first ODI against England

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England took place on Thursday, February 6, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Batting first, England’s opening pair of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett put up an impressive 75-run partnership for the first wicket. However, a miscommunication led to Salt being run out for 43. Duckett followed soon after, dismissed for 32, and Harry Brook was sent back for a duck.

Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51) made valuable contributions, but the rest of the batting faltered as India kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed three wickets, helping bowl out England for 248.

In response, crucial contributions from Shubman Gill (87), Shreyas Iyer (59), and Axar Patel (52) guided India to a comfortable four-wicket victory with 68 balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news