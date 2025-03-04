Fans perform special puja in Varanasi ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Team India and Australia are all set to clash in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is the first time the two teams are facing each other in an ODI since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a disappointing loss in that contest after a 10-match winning streak in the tournament up to that point.

Indian fans are hoping for a positive result this time in the semifinal against Australia. Some of them performed a special puja in a Varanasi temple ahead of the knockout match to pray for the team's success. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below:

"I personally feel toss is an advantage" - Aakash Chopra ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on his YouTube channel. He opined that the toss would play a crucial role in the contest as chasing won't be easy, considering the dry pitches in Dubai. He said:

"I personally feel toss is an advantage. We haven't won a single toss thus far. Rohit has sworn that he won't win the toss and won't lose the match. It sounds alright, but toss is a problem. If you have a decent total on the board, it's very difficult to chase on this ground. So if someone tells you that the toss is not important at all and it's not necessary to bat first as you can restrict the team batting first, you might be able to do that.

He continued:

"I understand Australia do not have a strong spin attack, but if they score 270, it won't be chased easily. So, in my opinion, the toss has incredible importance in this game. Whoever wins the toss will bat and the match will tilt slightly in their favor. If India bat first and reach 260-270, I can give you in writing that India won't lose. Rohit, please win one toss."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

