Asia Cup 2022 final: “Saala ye dukh kahe nahi khatam hota hai be” – Fans react as Pakistan captain Babar Azam departs for five runs in summit clash against Sri Lanka

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam once again failed to deliver for Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. He departed after scoring only five runs in the summit clash against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11).

The right-handed batter was caught brilliantly at fine-leg by Dilshan Madushanka off the bowling of Pramod Madushan. As a result, Pakistan were reduced to 22-1 in 3.2 overs while chasing 171 in the final against the Lankan side.

Babar Azam experienced a nightmarish campaign with the bat in the Asia Cup. The leading Pakistan batsman registered a string of low scores throughout the tournament. He scored 5, 30, 0, 14, 9, and 10 (latest first) in the six matches of the T20 tournament.

Cricket fans, including those from Pakistan took to Twitter to react after a shocking performance from the World No. 2 T20I batter in the tournament. Here are some of the tweets:

A l V Y @WoniWroos Babar Azam hall of shame tournament lmao Babar Azam hall of shame tournament lmao 😂

Ashok M @Ashok_cric

Matches - 6

Innings - 6

Runs - 68

Avg - 11.3

Sr - 107.9

HS - 30 @shoaib100mph Babar Azam in this Asia CupMatches - 6Innings - 6Runs - 68Avg - 11.3Sr - 107.9HS - 30 @shoaib100mph Babar Azam in this Asia CupMatches - 6Innings - 6Runs - 68Avg - 11.3Sr - 107.9HS - 30

Cricket_hub_10 @Cricket_hub_10 Babar Azam in Asia Cup 2022 :



10(9)

9(8)

14(10)

0(1)

30(29)

5(6) Babar Azam in Asia Cup 2022 :10(9)9(8)14(10)0(1)30(29)5(6)

🇵🇰Muneeb Ahmed Khan🇵🇰 @MuneebKhan02 Babar Azam gifts his wicket on a wide delivery, very frustrating tournament for him! #PAKvsSL Babar Azam gifts his wicket on a wide delivery, very frustrating tournament for him! #PAKvsSL

Yasir @Yasir12757533 @FakharZamanLive @ajmaljami Bura waqt chal rha ho to camel per baithay hue insaan ko b kutta kaat laita hai perfectly fits to @babarazam258 @ajmaljami Bura waqt chal rha ho to camel per baithay hue insaan ko b kutta kaat laita hai perfectly fits to @babarazam258 & @FakharZamanLive

Asia Cup 2022 final: Bhanuka Rajapaksa guides Sri Lanka to 170/6 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan

Earlier, Babar Azam won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Islanders had a terrible start to their innings as they were reduced to 36/3 in 5.1 overs. But Bhanuka Rajapaksa stood tall in the pressure situation. The Punjab Kings batter top-scored for his side with 71 runs off just 45 balls, which comprised 3 sixes and 6 fours.

RCB all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga also scored a crucial 36 runs off 21 deliveries, while Dhananjaya de Silva added a valuable 28 runs in 21 balls as Sri Lanka posted 170/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Haris Rauf scalped three wickets for Pakistan, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed settled for one wicket each.

Pakistan winning the toss and batting second is seen as a major advantage as almost all the matches in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup were won by the side chasing.

However, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had stated that he doesn't consider toss to be the major factor in deciding matches. In a press conference on the eve of the contest, he said:

"See, toss is a very important factor here, but still our batsman are very good at batting both first and second innings. We used the stats to chase down all the games we played here, but if we lose the toss, we are ready as well to bat first."

While Pakistan are chasing their third Asia Cup title, Dasun Shanka and Co. are searching for their country's sixth title. Sri Lanka had earlier defeated Pakistan in a Super Four game by five wickets.

Babar Azam had scored 30 in that contest but had looked far from the serene player he usually is. This time though, a leaping catch from Madushanka ended his travails early.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat