"Ghabrana nahi hai" - Fans react hilariously to pitch for AUS vs PAK Perth Test

The much-awaited opening Test between Australia and Pakistan will be held in Perth from December 14 onwards. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the first picture of the pitch has been released.

The 22 yards look yellowish-green due to grass covering. Usually, such surfaces are a nightmare for the batters but prove to be a paradise for the pace bowlers.

For the unversed, the first Test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane finished within two days last year. However, the last Test at Perth between Australia and West Indies lasted more than four days.

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has claimed that it will be an even contest between bat and ball. He told Code Sports:

“You talk to the fast bowlers and batters and it’s a good even contest between bat and ball, anytime there is bounce and pace in the surface. If you get in, there are runs a plenty and if you find the right line and length, there’s a reward for you as well. It always creates a fair and even contest."

At the same time, McDonald opined that the track will expose the visitors in the opening game.

“I think anytime a team, in particular, coming from the subcontinent, is challenged with that first up, it makes hopefully for a slow start for them," Australian head coach added. "Hopefully, we can expose them on a bouncy surface. So that is an advantage.”

The development comes days after Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez criticized the pitch for the recently concluded warm-up game in Canberra, which ended in a draw.

"That was the slowest pitch a visiting team could ever play on in Australia," Hafeez was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Everyone knew [the pitch wasn't what we wanted], so there was no point of saying it again and again and raising the issue with Cricket Australia. The disappointment was really high because we weren't expecting these kinds of arrangements. Maybe it's tactical but we're ready for it.”

Fans on X came up with hilarious responses to the pitch for the opening Test in Perth. One user shared a meme that read:

"Ghabrana nahi hai (Don't panic)."

Here are some more reactions:

Pakistan eyeing for first win against Australia in Perth

The Shan Masood-led unit will be looking to secure their first win in Perth since they have never won at the venue. The visitors have lost all their five games against Australia in Perth. Similarly, Pakistan are yet to win a Test series in Australia since their first tour in 1964/65.

Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their last Test in Perth in 1979. The Aussies won the last home series 2-0 in 2019/20.

Thus, newly appointed Pakistan captain, Masood will look to make amends when his side takes the field on December 14.