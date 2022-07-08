"India's catching is almost as bad as England's batting" - Fans react as Indian fielders drop six catches in 1st T20I vs England

Team India secured a comprehensive 50-run victory over England in their T20I series opener on Thursday, July 7 at Southampton. While the visitors did an exceptional job with bat and ball, their catching wasn't up to the mark in the contest.
The fielding performance by Rohit Sharma and Co. in the first T20I against England was deemed underwhelming by many as the visitors dropped several catches in the encounter. They dropped as many as six catches during the game.
The visitors did manage to claim a big win in the fixture, thanks to their inspiring batting and bowling performances. However, they will certainly be disappointed with their sloppy fielding efforts and will be aiming to rectify those mistakes in the upcoming games of the three-match series.
A number of fans took to their social media accounts to react to the Men in Blue's sloppy catching.
Here are some of the reactions:
It is worth mentioning that senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik didn't have a great time behind the wickets on Thursday. Apart from Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav were among the fielders who failed to grab onto catches in the game.
Hardik Pandya stars with both bat and ball in first between India and England
India won the toss and elected to bat first at Southampton. The batters showcased positive intent right from the front and helped the side get off to an impressive start.
Hardik Pandya was the top performer with the bat for the Men in Blue. The swashbuckler slammed 51 runs off 33 balls and completed his maiden half-century in T20Is.
The Rohit Sharma-led side managed to put on an imposing total of 198 on the board. England's star-studded batting lineup failed to give India a tough fight as they were bundled out for 148 runs.
Pandya made a significant impact with the ball as well. The right-armer conceded 33 runs from his full quota of overs and picked up four crucial wickets. He was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.
India and England will resume their battle for one-upmanship on Saturday, July 9 when they lock horns in the second T20I. The match is set to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.