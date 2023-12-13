"We need to win this test series at any cost" - Fans react to Prasidh Krishna’s fifer for India A against South Africa A

Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball for India A against South Africa A in the ongoing first unofficial Test in Potchefstroom on Day 3 (Wednesday, December 13).

Krishna finished with a sensational spell of 43/5, including the prized scalp of centurion Jean du Plessis. He quickly wrapped up the tail with his last four wickets, including a hat-trick, as India A bundled out SA A for 319 runs in 98.1 overs.

Krishna is part of India's squad for the two-match Test series in South Africa. He recently scalped four wickets in three T20Is, including 3/41 during the home series against Australia, but failed to make it to the white-ball squad after conceding 68 runs in the 3rd T20I, which Australia won by five wickets.

Krishna is yet to make his Test debut but has scalped 49 wickets in 11 first-class games for Karnataka. He will now look to grab the opportunity in the upcoming Tests as the visitors aim to win their first-ever red-ball series in South Africa.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Prasidh Krishna’s fifer in the unofficial Test against South Africa A. One user wrote:

"Whatever happens we need to win this test series at any cost!"

Here are some more reactions:

Prasidh Krishna shines as India A restrict South Africa A to 319 in 1st innings

South Africa A posted 319 in their first innings as Jean du Plessis and Rubin Hermann starred with the bat. Plessis smashed 106 off 213 deliveries, including one six and eight boundaries. Herman missed out on a well-deserved century, scoring 95 off 146, comprising 15 boundaries. Connor Esterhuizen also chipped in with 48 off 54, including two maximums and six boundaries.

Apart from Prasidh Krishna, Saurabh Kumar bagged three wickets for India A. Vidwath Kaverappa and Shardul Thakur scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, India were 80/2 after 14 overs, with Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sarfaraz Khan at the crease. Siya Plaatjie produced the first breakthrough for South Africa A, dismissing Sai Sudharsan for 14(18), while Evan Jones sent back Devdutt Padikkal 30 (37).

The first Test between India and South Africa will be played in Centurion from December 26. The second unofficial Test between the A teams will also begin on the same day.