"Lone warrior" - Fans react as Virat Kohli scores 76 off 82 balls in IND vs SA 1st Test

Virat Kohli top-scored for Team India as they lost the opening Test against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28. The right-handed batter smashed 76 off 82 balls, including one maximum and 12 boundaries in the third innings.

Other than Kohli, only Shubman Gill (26) reached double figures as the visitors were bundled out for 131 in their second inning. Kohli was the last batter to be dismissed as Kagiso Rabada took a stunning catch at long-on. That shot came as the former skipper ran out of partners and took the aerial route to score some quick runs.

Kohli was also the second-highest run-getter for India with 38 off 64 in the first innings.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Virat Kohli for his lone fight in India’s second innings versus South Africa. One user wrote:

"Pictures says everything. The Lone warrior Virat Kohli, amazing Knock under pressure. It’s a dream Performance for intent Merchants."

Here are some more reactions:

Virat Kohli helped India reach triple-figure mark, but South Africa wins 1st Test

Virat Kohli ensured India reached triple-figure mark, but South Africa won the first Test to go up 1-0 in the two-match Test series. The loss also ended India’s hope of winning the first-ever Test series in South Africa. The visitors must win the second Test to avoid another series loss in the Rainbow Nation.

Batting first, India posted 245 before getting out. KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring 101 off 137 deliveries, including four maximums and 14 boundaries. Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the Proteas bowlers, bagging a fifer, while debutant Nandre Burger scalped three wickets.

In response, South Africa posted 408/9 (captain Temba Bavuma did not bat due to injury) to take a 163-run lead. Elgar smashed 185 off 287 deliveries, including 28 boundaries. Marco Jansen and David Bedingham also chipped in with half-centuries apiece.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/69, while Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets.

In the second innings, India were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs on Day 3. Nandre Burger bagged four wickets, while Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada settled for three and two dismissals, respectively.

The action will now shift to Newlands in Cape Town for the second Test, which will be played from January 3-7, 2024.

Click here to check out the full IND vs SA 1st Test.

