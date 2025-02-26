Fans shout iconic “Sachin Sachin” chants at packed DY Patil Stadium during IML 2025 match [Watch]

Fans welcomed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with immense love and chants during the recent International Masters League (IML) 2025 match between India Masters and England Masters. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosted the encounter on Tuesday (February 25).

Ad

Fans came in huge numbers to witness the iconic player in action and chanted 'Sachin Sachin' to express their admiration when the 51-year-old was batting. It was a nostalgic moment as spectators used to chant in the same way whenever Sachin batted for India in international cricket.

An X user shared a video to give a glimpse of the special moment from DY Patil Stadium during Tuesday's IML 2025 match.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sachin Tendulkar scored 34 runs as India Masters beat England Masters by nine wickets in IML 2025 clash

India Masters captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Dhawal Kulkarni (3/21), Pawan Negi (2/16), and Abhimanyu Mithun (2/27) starred for the hosts in the bowling department and restricted England Masters to 132/8 in 20 overs. Darren Maddy top-scored for the English team with 25 (24).

Ad

It was one-way traffic in the chase as Gurkeerat Singh Mann played a blistering knock of 63 (35) to power the Indian side to a victory in just 11.4 overs. Sachin Tendulkar (34) and Yuvraj Singh (27*) played supporting roles to Gurkeerat with the bat.

Reflecting on the win, Tendulkar said:

"Winning is a good habit to develop. Still a long way to go in the tournament. It was a combined effort batting bowling and fielding everything was spot on. Sometimes the crowd is too loud so it's difficult to get the players watching me all the time. Everyone is out there to enjoy, have fun and give their best."

Ad

He continued:

"The ground is fantastic, if the team performs well, captaincy invariably looks good. It feels nice, feels almost like an international match. Yesterday it was a fabulous game between Australia and West Indies. It will just keep improving. The sound of Gurkeerat’s bat was very sweet and as a non striker I was enjoying his batting."

India Masters will next face South Africa Masters on Saturday (March 1) in IML 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news