"The second Greg Chappell" - Fans slam BCCI for replacing WV Raman with Ramesh Powar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to appoint Ramesh Powar as head coach of the Indian women's team hasn't gone down well with fans.
Questions have been raised against the departure of WV Raman, under whom the team made a runners-up finish in the 2020 T20 World Cup and won bilateral series against West Indies and South Africa.
Ramesh Powar is an ex-Indian off-spinner who played two Tests and 31 ODIs for the country. He previously held the head coach post from August-December 2018.
However, that tenure was marred by a controversial fallout with the team's senior-most batter, Mithali Raj.
Raj and Ramesh Powar exchanged accusations for weeks after India lost in the semi-finals of the 2018 T20 World Cup under the latter's tutelage.
Raj had blamed her coach of 'bias' for leaving her out of the team in the semi-final. In return, Powar hit back by calling Raj 'aloof' and 'difficult to handle'.
As reported earlier by Sportskeeda, 36 candidates had applied for the head coach position out of which eight were shortlisted, including WV Raman and four women candidates.
The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by former cricketer Madan Lal, found Ramesh Powar to be best suited for the role.
Fans baffled by BCCI's decision to replace WV Raman with Ramesh Powar
Fans on Twitter found the decision perplexing, considering WV Raman's decent record with the team.
Some of them even compared Ramesh Powar to former Indian men's head coach Greg Chappell, who was involved in many controversies with senior players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
WV Raman congratulates Ramesh Powar
However, WV Raman congratulated Ramesh Powar after the announcement, saying he was looking forward to seeing the team 'soar' under his guidance.
"All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance," Raman tweeted.
Powar's first assignment with the team will be their all-format tour of England, which begins with a one-off Test match on June 16.