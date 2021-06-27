"Are they drunk or what?" - Fans troll broadcasters for goofing up Shafali Verma's age

Shafali Verma, arguably the most exciting prospect in Indian women's cricket, made her ODI debut against England at the age of 17 on Sunday. The right-handed batter played in her typical take-no-prisoners fashion, scoring three boundaries in the first five overs.

But before she put on a show of her talent, an amusing goof-up from the broadcasters for the game sent Twitter into a frenzy. Shafali Verma's stats, presented by Sky Sports and by Sony Ten in India, displayed the youngster's age as 28, a whopping difference of 11 years.

Some confused fans on Twitter threw around conjectures about the reason behind the change, while others tried to bring it to the attention of the broadcasters and the BCCI. The following are the best of these reactions:

What is Shafali Verma's age, just saw 28 on TV?

Isn't she only 17 as of now?😳 — Kriti Bindra (@bindra_kriti) June 27, 2021

Look at the age of Shafali verma, 28??🤔😒



Google uncle says just 17 years 😐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/48RsrPnpXw — Priya💙Addict (@impriyafan) June 27, 2021

Shafali Verma's age is 17 but how they showed 28 @BCCIWomen#ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/qRG0ro9pjN — Ayush Prajapati ✨ (@Ayush19061) June 27, 2021

Sony people are drunk or what 😭 Showing Shafali's age as 28 — Udit (@udit_buch) June 27, 2021

Shafali's age has shown 28!!! 😑🤣🤣 What is this!#ENGvIND — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) June 27, 2021

Lol wait that introduction is saying age of shafali is 28 — Pratham (@pratham_padu) June 27, 2021

Sky showed on tv that Shafali's Age is 28. 😂 — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) June 27, 2021

@SonyTen1HD1 in today’s 1st odi match between india women & eng women …you showed shafali verma age as 28…and commentator mentioned that ..please correct it she is just 17 years old great Indian talent … — srinivas.rohit (@RohitSeena45) June 27, 2021

Shafali Verma age 28? 🥴 #ENGWvINDW — Troy Rodríguez (@begoodpeopleof) June 27, 2021

.@SkyCricket - on the screen it said Shafali Verma was 28.



She’s only 17 and it’s pure madness that someone can be so good so young 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Women's Cricket Chat 🎙🏏 (@WCricketChat) June 27, 2021

@SonyTen1HD1 @BCCIWomen @TheShafaliVerma Shafali Verma is 28 old as per sony ten1 commentators ,please do fact check she is just 17 yr old gem. pic.twitter.com/7VNUribN3B — ajaybaviskar (@baviskarajay) June 27, 2021

Umm sky cricket, Shafali is 17 not 28 — Boondi (@Karaboondi) June 27, 2021

"I want Shafali Verma to enjoy her style of playing" - Mithali Raj

Despite providing a headstart to India's innings, Shafali Verma got out on her 14th ball, mistiming a pull shot against Katherine Brunt.

Her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, who was trying hard to manufacture attacking strokes against some disciplined bowling, couldn't score big either and got out after a 25-ball 10.

Nevertheless, it's certain that a few failures at the top of the order won't deter the Indian women's team's belief in Shafali Verma.

Speaking before the match, skipper Mithali Raj admitted that she wanted the 17-year-old to play freely and enjoy her game without worrying too much about losing her wicket.

"That's how she plays, her strength and style of batting. There will be times when she gives us a headstart. She's a young kid, she'll also learn to build an innings. As a captain, I want her to enjoy her style of playing. If we lose early wickets, we as middle order are there to rebuild, or if we get a good start, take the momentum forward. We have the batting depth to do that."

Mithali Raj and Punam Raut will now have to walk the talk and lift the team to a competitive total.

