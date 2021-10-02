Would Kevin Pietersen reverse his decision to leave South Africa to play for England? 

Kevin Pietersen indirectly spilled a lot of beans when he was asked by a Twitter user on Saturday whether he would go back in time to change his decision to play for England.

The former England captain conducted a Question-Answer session with his fans on Saturday where one of the users had the aforementioned query.

The user wrote:

"If you given chance to go back 20-25 years , would you change your decision of playing for England?"

The controversial cricketer stated that given what eventually happened during his career, his mother would never allow him to leave South Africa if she got a chance to rewind the clock.

"Fantastic question! With everything that’s happened in my career, my mum said that if she knew what would happen, she would never had let me leave SA! 🤣"

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24

Pietersen represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 8181, 4440 and 1176 runs respectively with a total of 32 hundreds.

Kevin Pietersen - A flawed genius with an imperfect ending

Kevin Pietersen's international career ended in controversial manner in 2014 [Image- Getty]

Peterson was born to an African father and English mother in Pietermaritzburg. The right-hander proceeded to ply his trade in England after expressing his displeasure towards the prevailing quota system in South Africa.

The right-hander was fast-tracked into the English set-up as soon as he became eligible. He his international debut during an ODI series against Zimbabwe in 2004.

He was handed his Test debut in the opening match of the 2005 Ashes. The charismatic cricketer made an instant impact with his counter attacking display against the likes of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Pietersen scored an Ashes winning ton in the final Test at the Oval to become the new poster boy of world cricket. Over the course of the next decade, he enthralled fans all around the world with his skills and charisma.

By the time 2012 rolled around, KP had already impinged himself as one of the greats of the game. But as his on-field game soared to new heights, his relationship with his team-mates, skipper Andrew Strauss and head coach Andy Flower deteriorated.

It reached a boiling point during the 2012 home series against South Africa. Pietersen was accused of sharing team information with opposition players via text messages in what came to be known as the 'Text Gate'

Pietersen was dropped for the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka but was eventually reinstated for the Test series in India. He smashed a majestic 186 on a turning track in Mumbai as England completed a historic series win after 28 years.

However, Pietersen's second stint was short lived as he was dumped out of the set-up for good after England surrendered the Ashes in an embarrassing manner in Australia in 2013/14.

