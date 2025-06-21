"Fearless, fiery, and pure box-office" - Social media reacts to Rishabh Pant's stunning 134-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India's keeper batter Rishabh Pant hit a scintillating century in the first innings of the side's ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. He remained unbeaten on 65 at stumps on Day 1 after the hosts elected to field first.

The southpaw crossed the 100-run mark in the first session on Day 2 (Saturday, June 21). Pant completed his seventh Test hundred, the most by an Indian wicketkeeper in the format.

The 27-year-old dazzled the viewers with his strokeplay, hitting six maximums and 12 fours during his entertaining knock. He finished with 134 runs off 178 deliveries. Pant once again proved his mettle in red-ball cricket and bagged massive praise on social media for his stunning batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Apni sharto pe khelna Rishabh pant ne Nahi chora (Rishabh Pant has not stopped playing on his own terms). Brilliant," wrote former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"They don’t make too many like him…So happy that my favourite cricketer Pant is back, being the Pant we know," commented former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

"There shouldn’t be any doubt now that Rishabh Pant is the greatest wicket keeper batsman India has ever produced in test cricket. Well played Spidey," wrote a fan.

"Fearless, fiery, and pure box-office -Pant is built different," remarked a fan.

"Pant thrives in tough overseas conditions—India’s ultimate Test match maverick," posted a fan.

"Spidey with the gloves, Spidey with the bat – rewriting history one century at a time," commented another.

"Rishabh pant once again showing why he’s too good in test cricket , justifying his selection as a vice captain, what a knock," chimed in yet another.

Team India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Pant both shone with the bat in the first innings. Gill also hit a wonderful ton, scoring 147 runs off 227 balls.

Rishabh Pant celebrated his century with a somersault on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant reached his century in style on Day 2 of the ongoing Test series opener. He was batting on 99 in the 100th over of the innings. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir kicked off the over with a flighted delivery.

The left-handed batter stepped out of the crease and sent the ball over the ropes with his signature one-handed six to get to his seventh Test hundred. He celebrated the milestone by doing a somersault.

Here's a video of the celebration:

Pant's entertaining knock came to an end at the stroke of lunch on Day 2. Josh Tongue provided England with a massive breakthrough by sending the dangerous batter back in the 108th over.

He got out LBW to an inswinger from the fast bowler. He erred with his judgment, offering no shot. The visiting team went into Lunch at 454/7.

