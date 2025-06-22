"Feeling toh wahi hai joh aapko hai" - Rishabh Pant's huge reaction on Sunil Gavaskar's 'superb, superb' comment in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant responded to ex-opener Sunil Gavaskar's 'superb superb superb' compliment following his sensational ton on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Leeds. The left-handed batter, who spoke to his former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, cheekily stated that his feeling is the same that he has.

The Boxing Day Test against Australia saw Gavaskar say 'Stupid, stupid, stupid' on air after the keeper-batter played a reckless shot off Scott Boland's bowling to gift his wicket at a crucial juncture. Nevertheless, the youngster purportedly redeemed himself in Gavaskar's eyes after he got to the three-figure score.

Pujara, who spoke to Pant before play on day three, asked him the below question:

"Stupid, stupid, stupid se superb, superb, superb aaya tha. Toh kya feeling thi?" (From Stupid, stupid, stupid to superb, superb, superb came. How was the feeling?)

The southpaw responded by claiming that it is an amazing feeling to have overcome his weakness and turning setback into comeback.

"Feeling toh vahi hai jo aapko bhi hai is samay. Bahut accha lagta hai, jab aap apni khaamiyon pe work karte ho. Jo setback hai usko comeback mein change karte ho. Vahi waala thought process tha. Maine kara hoga aisa but luckily main usko change kar paya vaisa. Hard work karke, focus aur displine rakh ke. Toh woh bahut exciting tha mere liye."

(The feeling is the same as you have at this time. It feels extremely good when you work on your weaknesses and turn setbacks into comebacks. That was the thought process. I was lucky to overcome my weaknesses. Hard work, focus and discipline were massively involved.)

With his seventh Test hunded, Pant has gone past MS Dhoni for most tons in the format by an Indian keeper-batter.

Rishabh Pant takes a couple of catches on day three as Team India take two vital wickets

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the youngster has been in the thick of things, taking two catches on Day 3 as Team India sent Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes packing. Prasidh Krishna struck in the second over of the day to dismiss Pope for 106, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Stokes when England were looking well set.

The hosts started Day 3 at 209/3, having reached there after bowling Team India out for 471 on Day 2. Pope, along with Ben Duckett (62), stitched a 122-run partnership. Jasprit Bumrah was the sole wicket-taker for India on Day 2, dismissing all three England batters to fall.

