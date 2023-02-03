"Feels like India took a look at Pakistan and designed their bowling attack" - Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has made a bold claim about the Indian bowling attack. He believes that India have taken a leaf out of Pakistan's book as far as the variety of options is concerned.

The Men in Blue absolutely blew New Zealand away in the T20I series decider in Ahmedabad, bowling them out for just 66 runs. This also gave them their biggest win margin in T20Is (168 runs).

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja explained the similarities between India's and Pakistan's bowling attacks. He said:

"It often feels like India took a look at Pakistan and designed their bowling attack the same way. Umran Malik has pace just as Haris Rauf and Arshdeep brings the left-arm angle like Shaheen Afridi.

"Wasim Jr. chips in during the middle overs and so does Hardik Pandya, both have the same pace as well. Shivam Mavi also plays the role of a supporting bowler."

You can see the glimpses of greatness: Ramiz Raja on Shubman Gill

Ramiz Raja also hailed opener Shubman Gill for his incredible performance in Ahmedabad. The opener became the youngest player to score an international hundred across formats as he smashed 126* off just 63 balls.

Raja explained how Gill using conventional cricketing shots even during slog overs is an indication of the world-class player he could be. He stated:

"It was a big performance from Shubman Gill and you can see the glimpses of greatness. He plays proper cricketing shots even while hitting big sixes. Looking at his safe hitting you get a feeling that he can even dismantle the better pace attacks in the world. This is a classy addition."

India's next assignment is the crucial Test series against Australia, also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a place in the World Test Championship final on the line.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes