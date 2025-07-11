"Feels like it’s been 5 years now"- England bowling legend slams Dukes after constant ball changes during ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

By Shankar
Published Jul 11, 2025 18:07 IST
Derbyshire CCC Photocall - Source: Getty
The Dukes cricket ball has come for criticism in the ongoing England versus India Test series- Source: Getty

England bowling legend Stuart Broad felt it was unacceptable to see the frequent change of the Dukes ball during the ongoing England versus India Test series. The former English pacer compared a ball to a wicketkeeper, in terms of how much one talked about it.

Ad

He said that the conversation around the Dukes ball had been going on for five years now and it was time for the manufacturers to take action.

"The cricket ball should be like a fine wicket keeper. Barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it’s been 5 years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs. Not 10," Broad wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, July 11.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

India took the second new ball on the opening day after 80.1 overs. On the second day, that ball was changed after 90.4 overs. India captain Shubman Gill was seen expressing his displeasure at the replacement ball given to his bowlers. Exactly eight overs later, there was another ball change after the orb failed to pass the ring test.

Jasprit Bumrah takes three wickets but England cross 350-run mark in 1st innings

Bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got India off to the ideal start, removing Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes early on Day 2. The talismanic pacer removed Root and Woakes off consecutive deliveries to leave England 271/7 in scorching conditions.

However, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse brought England back into the contest. They put on an undefeated stand of 82 runs for the eighth wicket to help the hosts cross the 350-run mark. At the time of writing, England were 353/7 in 105 overs at Lunch on Day 2.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications