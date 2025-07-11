"Feels like it’s been 5 years now"- England bowling legend slams Dukes after constant ball changes during ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

England bowling legend Stuart Broad felt it was unacceptable to see the frequent change of the Dukes ball during the ongoing England versus India Test series. The former English pacer compared a ball to a wicketkeeper, in terms of how much one talked about it.

He said that the conversation around the Dukes ball had been going on for five years now and it was time for the manufacturers to take action.

"The cricket ball should be like a fine wicket keeper. Barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it’s been 5 years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs. Not 10," Broad wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, July 11.

India took the second new ball on the opening day after 80.1 overs. On the second day, that ball was changed after 90.4 overs. India captain Shubman Gill was seen expressing his displeasure at the replacement ball given to his bowlers. Exactly eight overs later, there was another ball change after the orb failed to pass the ring test.

Jasprit Bumrah takes three wickets but England cross 350-run mark in 1st innings

Bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got India off to the ideal start, removing Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes early on Day 2. The talismanic pacer removed Root and Woakes off consecutive deliveries to leave England 271/7 in scorching conditions.

However, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse brought England back into the contest. They put on an undefeated stand of 82 runs for the eighth wicket to help the hosts cross the 350-run mark. At the time of writing, England were 353/7 in 105 overs at Lunch on Day 2.

