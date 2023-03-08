“Female version of KL Rahul” – Fans troll UP’s Deepti Sharma for scoring 12 off 20 and going wicketless vs DC in WPL 2023

Deepti Sharma failed to deliver for the UP Warriorz against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7.

The off-spinner first ended with 0/40 in her four overs as Delhi Capitals posted 211/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The southpaw then scored just 12 runs off 20 balls at a strike rate of 60 while chasing.

Deepti came in when UP were struggling at 31/3 then departed following a breathtaking catch from Radha Yadav at long-on off Shikha Pandey’s bowling in the 11th over, leaving her team reeling at 71/4.

Fans were disappointed with Deepti Sharma’s another failure with the bat following her 11 off 16 in the previous game against Gujarat Giants.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

“Deepti Sharma is female version of KL Rahul”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Rajan Rek🇮🇳 @rajan_rek @cricketaakash Bhai deepti sharma ko btaya ni kisi ne kya ki Test match ni h T20 h ye ?? @cricketaakash Bhai deepti sharma ko btaya ni kisi ne kya ki Test match ni h T20 h ye ??

Banty Joshi @BantyJoshi8 @RVCJ_FB Deepti Sharma what a player creating her own legacy by playing test in t20s.. @RVCJ_FB Deepti Sharma what a player creating her own legacy by playing test in t20s..

@Aarti3108 @Enterta14782150 @ImTanujSingh Man of the match lord Deepti Sharma @ImTanujSingh Man of the match lord Deepti Sharma

N. @Relax_Boisss @CricCrazyJohns Fraud like deepti sharma are getting exposed @CricCrazyJohns Fraud like deepti sharma are getting exposed

Becky @beikeyy And people wanted to make this Tuk Tuk deepti sharma as UP warriorz Captain. And people wanted to make this Tuk Tuk deepti sharma as UP warriorz Captain. 😂 😂 😂

Rajan Rek🇮🇳 @rajan_rek Give rest to Deepti Sharma and take Harris in team #DCvsUPW Give rest to Deepti Sharma and take Harris in team #DCvsUPW

Sanoob Sanalkumar @SAN008PS



Deepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDER



Deepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDER



Deepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDER



Deepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDER @UPWarriorz Deepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDER @UPWarriorz Deepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDERDeepti Sharma is NOT AN ALLROUNDER

Deepti Sharma fails to deliver; Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 90 goes in vain as DC win by 42 runs

UP Warriorz batter Tahlia McGrath’s lone battle went in vain as DC secured a victory by 42 runs. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls to provide complete entertainment to the fans, hitting 11 fours and four sixes during her power-packed innings. However, wickets at regular intervals always kept DC in the driving seat.

Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen emerged with the best figures for DC, picking up 3/43. Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey settled for one wicket each.

Earlier, Meg Lanning led from the front as DC posted 211 despite losing the toss. She top-scored with 70 off 42, while Jonassen (42* off 20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34* off 22) provided the finishing touches. Alice Capsey also played a cameo, scoring 10-ball 21.

For UP, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone scalped one wicket apiece.

With back-to-back wins, DC have joined MI at the top of the WPL 2023 points table with four points in two games. The two teams will be up against each other at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

