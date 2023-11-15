"Finally 5-3 jokes RIP ho gaye"- Top 10 funny memes as India reach 397/4 in 2023 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Team India posted a gigantic total of 397/4 in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 15) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After opting to bat first on a flat surface, the Men in Blue got off to a brisk start as captain Rohit Sharma (47) played yet another blazing knock in the powerplay. He took the initiative and attacked three of New Zealand's top bowlers - Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Mitchell Santner - to set the tone for his side.

Shubman Gill (80*) took on the baton after Rohit's departure and raced off to another half-century. He looked in great touch but had to return to the pavilion retired hurt due to cramps.

Virat Kohli (117), who broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of the most ODI centuries, and Shreyas Iyer (105) then hit sensational tons and built on the great platform provided by the openers. KL Rahul (39*) provided the finishing touches with a fiery cameo to power India to a massive score of 397 in the crunch game.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the encounter between India and New Zealand. They reacted to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

One fan wrote:

"Finally 5-3 jokes RIP ho gaye (RIP to 5-3 jokes)."

"Most important thing for me is to make my team win": India batter Virat Kohli after 50th ODI hundred

Virat Kohli reflected on the action that transpired in the first innings and his knock, telling the official broadcasters:

"I said it in Kolkata, it feels great for me honestly. It feels too good to be true, like the stuff of dreams. I never thought it would be like this in my career. Just glad everything came together so nicely and we put a great total on the board.

"The most important thing for me is to make my team win. Whatever needs to be done to do that, I'll do it. I have to play a role and dig deep so the other batters can play their role around me. That's the only key to consistency, playing for your team at all times."

He added:

"In a big game, anything over 330-340, you're happy with. A lot of credit goes to Shreyas for the way he batted. Gill and Rohit did well to lay the platform, even KL with the flurry in the end. The job is only half done though. We still have plenty to do in the second innings."