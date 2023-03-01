"Finally justice served" - Fans react as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in India's playing XI for 3rd Test vs Australia

Shubman Gill has replaced KL Rahul in India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia, scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, starting on Wednesday, March 1.

There were cries from various sections for Gill's inclusion after Rahul failed to get going in the first two Tests of the series, aggregating only 38 runs.

While skipper Rohit Sharma backed Rahul to retain his place in the side in the pre-match press conference, training sessions indicated otherwise. Shubman Gill was given an extended run on the first day of the net session and was also seen grilling hard on the optional training.

The Punjab-born cricketer was seen doing some drills at the forward short-leg with fielding coach T Dilip.

Fans were certainly happy to see Gill in the playing XI, who has been India's highest run-scorer so far in 2023. Many wished that the youngster plays a big knock and cement his place in the red-ball side.

Here are some of the reactions:

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42



And Umesh Yadav in for a rested



Hope for Shubman's sake, he has a runs filled Test. The shrillness of the public discourse around Rahul could have only ratcheted the pressure up for his replacement... Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul for the third #INDvAUS Test.And Umesh Yadav in for a rested Mohammed Shami Hope for Shubman's sake, he has a runs filled Test. The shrillness of the public discourse around Rahul could have only ratcheted the pressure up for his replacement... Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul for the third #INDvAUS Test.And Umesh Yadav in for a rested Mohammed Shami. Hope for Shubman's sake, he has a runs filled Test. The shrillness of the public discourse around Rahul could have only ratcheted the pressure up for his replacement... https://t.co/pN82WvQcXU

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL After a long time, we are finally going to see Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the opening pair in Tests again. After a long time, we are finally going to see Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the opening pair in Tests again. 😁 https://t.co/GpaSGQVZKL

cult.sport @cultsportindia

Welcome back to the test XI.



#ShubmanGill #INDvAUS We have waited long for this.Welcome back to the test XI. We have waited long for this.Welcome back to the test XI.#ShubmanGill #INDvAUS https://t.co/JjkGGqYXNu

Nishant Patel @patel_nishu Hopefully thats the end of a Test career with ample opportunities and no impact. Hope @ShubmanGill scores runs and cements his place. #KLRahul Hopefully thats the end of a Test career with ample opportunities and no impact. Hope @ShubmanGill scores runs and cements his place. #KLRahul

Imperial Tiffin @Yash_Dhawan_

'Cause finally Fraudlul has been sent for honeymoon.



Dravid is angry, par kya karein... KLOL ka Starc ke saamne hagna tay tha..



#ShubmanGill Why is this day soooo goood?'Cause finally Fraudlul has been sent for honeymoon.Dravid is angry, par kya karein... KLOL ka Starc ke saamne hagna tay tha.. #INDvAUS 3rd test #KLRahul Why is this day soooo goood?'Cause finally Fraudlul has been sent for honeymoon.Dravid is angry, par kya karein... KLOL ka Starc ke saamne hagna tay tha.. #INDvAUS 3rd test #KLRahul #ShubmanGill

ً @SarcasticCowboy @BCCI



Meanwhile cricket fans to KL Rahul



#IndvsAus #KLRahul @mastercardindia Shubhman in place of KL RahulMeanwhile cricket fans to KL Rahul @BCCI @mastercardindia Shubhman in place of KL Rahul Meanwhile cricket fans to KL Rahul 😁#IndvsAus #KLRahul https://t.co/23fupdgDrl

Meanwhile, India made two changes in their playing XI. Along with dropping out-of-form KL Rahul, the home side rested Mohammed Shami for the Indore Test. Umesh Yadav, who waited on the sidelines, has made it into the playing XI. The senior pacer will pair up with Mohammed Siraj to lead the pace attack.

Australia, meanwhile, also made two forced changes to their playing XI. Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc replaced David Warner and Pat Cummins, respectively.

Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium as they look to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

India and Australia Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

