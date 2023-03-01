Create

"Finally justice served" - Fans react as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in India's playing XI for 3rd Test vs Australia

By Ankush Das
Modified Mar 01, 2023 09:37 IST
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill replaced KL Rahul in the playing XI.

Shubman Gill has replaced KL Rahul in India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia, scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, starting on Wednesday, March 1.

There were cries from various sections for Gill's inclusion after Rahul failed to get going in the first two Tests of the series, aggregating only 38 runs.

While skipper Rohit Sharma backed Rahul to retain his place in the side in the pre-match press conference, training sessions indicated otherwise. Shubman Gill was given an extended run on the first day of the net session and was also seen grilling hard on the optional training.

The Punjab-born cricketer was seen doing some drills at the forward short-leg with fielding coach T Dilip.

Fans were certainly happy to see Gill in the playing XI, who has been India's highest run-scorer so far in 2023. Many wished that the youngster plays a big knock and cement his place in the red-ball side.

Here are some of the reactions:

Finally it’s Shubman Gill in the XI @ShubmanGill Umesh replaces Shami #IndvAus
Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul for the third #INDvAUS Test.And Umesh Yadav in for a rested Mohammed Shami. Hope for Shubman's sake, he has a runs filled Test. The shrillness of the public discourse around Rahul could have only ratcheted the pressure up for his replacement... https://t.co/pN82WvQcXU
Shubman Gill it is, finally. #INDvAUS #IndvsAus
After a long time, we are finally going to see Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the opening pair in Tests again. 😁 https://t.co/GpaSGQVZKL
KL Rahul replaced with Shubman Gill.My heart rn.#INDvAUS #KLRahul #ShubmanGill #Indoretest https://t.co/4MiZHLXWXH
@mufaddal_vohra Chalo guys shubman gill is playing. The day for which we waited for so long 🙏 https://t.co/I1vM6ndNqY
We have waited long for this.Welcome back to the test XI.#ShubmanGill #INDvAUS https://t.co/JjkGGqYXNu
After hearing the playing XI for today's match.#VenkateshPrasad #AakashChopra #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #IndianCricketTeam #KLRahul𓃵 #ShubmanGill https://t.co/jV7mS7Iqa1
Hopefully thats the end of a Test career with ample opportunities and no impact. Hope @ShubmanGill scores runs and cements his place. #KLRahul
Prince of India finally arrived #ShubmanGill #princegill
*Shubman Gill replaced KL Rahul*Happiest Person On Earth :- #INDvAUS https://t.co/ZuPqnXbjxf
Why is this day soooo goood?'Cause finally Fraudlul has been sent for honeymoon.Dravid is angry, par kya karein... KLOL ka Starc ke saamne hagna tay tha.. #INDvAUS 3rd test #KLRahul #ShubmanGill
Finall we see shubman gill.. good decision?#INDvAUS
@klrahul dropped!! @ShubmanGill gets a chance... finally justice served. All the best @BCCI 👍#INDvAUS
@BCCI @mastercardindia Shubhman in place of KL Rahul Meanwhile cricket fans to KL Rahul 😁#IndvsAus #KLRahul https://t.co/23fupdgDrl
@BCCI @mastercardindia Good to see Gill in the team 😀👍
@BCCI @mastercardindia Thank you @BCCI to given chance to Gill. KL Rahul friendship with big shots ends after Delhi test.
@BCCI @mastercardindia Shubman Gill 👑

Meanwhile, India made two changes in their playing XI. Along with dropping out-of-form KL Rahul, the home side rested Mohammed Shami for the Indore Test. Umesh Yadav, who waited on the sidelines, has made it into the playing XI. The senior pacer will pair up with Mohammed Siraj to lead the pace attack.

Australia, meanwhile, also made two forced changes to their playing XI. Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc replaced David Warner and Pat Cummins, respectively.

Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium as they look to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

India and Australia Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
