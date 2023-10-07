“Finally playing to his potential” - Fans react as Aiden Markram smashes fastest century in ODI World Cup

South Africa batter Aiden Markram shined in their 2023 World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 7. He scored 106 runs off 54 balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries. He also shared fifty partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen.

The right-handed batter smashed the ton off just 49 balls, breaking the previous record held by Kevin O’Brien (Ireland). The latter had smashed a 50-ball ton against England in the 2011 World Cup. Other players in the top three are Glenn Maxwell (51 balls), AB de Villiers (52) and Eoin Morgan (57).

For the uninitiated, Markram has been in tremendous form of late in the 50-over format. The middle order recently smashed 102* and 93 in the five-match ODI series against Australia at home. In 2023, he already amassed 577 runs in 11 games, including two tons ahead of the World Cup, barring the ongoing game.

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter) lauded Aiden Markram for his fastest World Cup century against Sri Lanka. One user wrote:

“Finally playing to his potential”

Here are some more reactions:

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen tons helped South Africa post 400+ total against Sri Lanka in World Cup match

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen tons helped South Africa post a mammoth total of 428/5 in their allotted 50 overs against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Apart from Markram, De Kock smashed 100 off 84, including three sixes and 12 boundaries, while van der Dussen slammed 108 off 110, comprising two sixes and 13 fours. The duo shared a 204-run partnership for the second wicket.

Dilshan Madushanka emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 2/86. Meanwhile, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dunith Wellalage scalped one wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, Markram will next be seen in action against Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 12.

Follow the SA vs SL 2023 World Cup live score here.