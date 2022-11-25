“Finally time to unleash the Jammu Express” - Twitterati react as Umran Malik is handed ODI debut in Auckland

Young Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik has been handed a much-awaited one-day debut in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25.

The Kiwis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening ODI of the three-match series. Speaking after losing the toss, Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan confirmed that the Men in Blue have two ODI debutants – right-arm fast bowler Umran and left-armer Arshdeep Singh.

Umran has played three T20Is for India so far in which he has claimed two wickets at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 12.44. On the other hand, Arshdeep has made an excellent start to his T20I career. In 21 matches, he has claimed 33 wickets at an average of 18.12 and an economy rate of 8.17.

While most Indian fans expected Arshdeep to make his one-day debut, they were happy that Umran has also got a chance. Quite a few of them wanted to see the J&K rookie pacer in the T20Is as well, but he was benched.

Even as most Indian cricket fans were pleased with Umran being given his one-day debut, a few did question the team selection. Here’s a look at how Twitterati reacted to India’s decision to give the 23-year-old pacer a one-day debut.

Shreyas Iyer Fanclub @Hardik02120511 I could bet that today #Umranmalik will get hit for many runs . I could bet that today #Umranmalik will get hit for many runs .

Sivaram G @sivaramkrish13

#INDvNZ

#INDvsNZ

#TeamIndia 2 spinners in this tiny matchbox ground & just 5 bowling options🤦🏻Even NZ didnt play Sodhi today.. Perfect recipe for disaster..Umran&Arshdeep getting one of the worst places to make their ODI debuts 2 spinners in this tiny matchbox ground & just 5 bowling options🤦🏻Even NZ didnt play Sodhi today.. Perfect recipe for disaster..Umran&Arshdeep getting one of the worst places to make their ODI debuts#INDvNZ#INDvsNZ #TeamIndia 🇮🇳

Rakshit Jain🇮🇳 @imrj2001 should have played Deepak Chahar @on_drive23 Umran in odishould have played Deepak Chahar @on_drive23 Umran in odi 😭 should have played Deepak Chahar

Sasi Chandru @SasiChandru13 @BCCI @arshdeepsinghh @umran_malik_01 Glad to see BCCI onboarding youngsters in their 20s, the future of India. Congratulations to Arshdeep and Imran @BCCI @arshdeepsinghh @umran_malik_01 Glad to see BCCI onboarding youngsters in their 20s, the future of India. Congratulations to Arshdeep and Imran 💐

Former India stumper wants to see Umran Malik being unleashed

Opinions have been divided on whether or not Umran should be playing more games for India. However, former keeper-batter Saba Karim wants the youngster to be given opportunities due to his raw pace. He told India News:

“If we have a bowler who can bowl at 150 kph, why are we benching him? Look at England, they are waiting for Jofra Archer to come back. They have constantly played Mark Wood because he bowls at 150 plus.

"Other teams are blessed with multiple options. We only have Malik. Imagine if we have Bumrah, Umran and Arshdeep. We will have experience, pace and swing in the same attack,” he added.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

