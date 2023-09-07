"Find out how to bat between the 25th and the 40th over" - Sanjay Bangar shares advice for struggling Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar feels Suryakumar Yadav needs to find the right pace to bat between the 25th and 40th overs in order to crack the ODI format.

Suryakumar's selection in India's ODI World Cup squad has generated a lot of buzz among fans and experts. The Mumbai-born cricketer has struggled to replicate his T20 form, where he is ranked World No. 1, in the 50-over format.

Bangar stressed that he needs to rotate the strike in the middle phase of the game instead of relying only on boundaries.

"Every batsman needs to find that formula on how to score runs," Sanjay Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo. "And Suryakumar Yadav is a versatile player, that he definitely targets boundaries and where to hit them. He has a very good idea of where to hit them, but if there is one thing he needs to do, it is to find out how to bat between the 25th and the 40th over. I don't think he is clear in his head and heart about how to score runs in this period."

"He can play like he does in the T20 format, but if wickets fall, he needs to find out how to rotate strike between the 25th and the 40th over, and he needs to find his own method to score runs here which he is obviously thinking about," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav has played 26 matches in the 50-over format, accumulating just 511 runs at a disappointing average of 24.33. His average falls down to 14.11 in 2023, having scored only 127 runs in 10 matches.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batter has warmed the benches, with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan doing the middle-order duties.

"He is lucky to be in that squad" - Tom Moody on Suryakumar Yadav's selection

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody recently questioned Suryakumar Yadav's selection in Team India's 15-member World Cup 2023 squad.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo on the Indian World Cup squad, Moody reckoned that the team management should've picked left-handed Tilak Varma.

"He is lucky to be in that squad purely because of the case that mounts against him for someone like Tilak Varma who gives you that left-hand batting specialist in the middle order who can bowl part-time spin," Moody said.

"It gives them flexibility around the Ishan Kishan discussion. Doesn't mean both of them can't play in the same side but it gives the flexibility that Rohit Sharma talked about quite regularly in the press conference," he added.

Should Suryakumar Yadav deserve to be part of India's ICC ODI World Cup squad? Let us know in the comment section.