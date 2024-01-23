"Finding you was like coming home" - KL Rahul dedicates a heartfelt post for wife Athiya Shetty on 1st Wedding anniversary

Team India cricketer KL Rahul dedicated a heartfelt message to his wife Athiya Shetty on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday (January 23). The couple got hitched on the same day last year in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends in Mumbai.

Rahul is currently in Hyderabad with the Indian Test squad, preparing for the upcoming first Test against England that commences on Thursday (January 25).

He took to his official Instagram this evening and shared a reel which comprised some special moments shared with Athiya Shetty. Rahul also expressed his feelings that finding her was like reaching home.

The 31-year-old posted the following reel and captioned the post:

"Finding you was like coming home ♾️."

"We picked two others who could keep for us" - Rahul Dravid on whether KL Rahul will keep wickets in England series

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first Test against England, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has clarified that KL Rahul will not be the wicket-keeper in the series.

KL was the designated keeper during India's latest Test series in South Africa. He did a decent job with the gloves and hit a magnificent century in Centurion while batting at No. 6. However, the team management has decided to hand the wicket-keeping job to a specialist in the home conditions for the England series.

On the matter, Rahul Dravid said:

"KL Rahul won't be playing as a wicketkeeper in the series. I think we were quite clear about that from the selection itself. We had picked two others who could keep for us."

Dravid also shed light on the void left behind due to Virat Kohli's absence for the first two Tests of the series. He added:

"I think you know any team will miss the quality of a player of the Virat. There's no doubt about it. You know, he's a phenomenal player. His record speaks for him.

"On the field, his presence is a huge boost to the side. But having said that, I think, it just presents another opportunity for somebody else to be able to step up and to be able to put in some performances."

