Fire breaks out at the Gabba to halt BBL 2024-25 clash [Watch]

The Gabba experienced an unexpected fire accident in the DJ booth in the stands during the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Brisbane Heat on Thursday, January 16. During the break between the fourth and fifth over of the second innings, there was a halt in play when a small electrical fire ensued in the stands.

It led to the police and security personnel evacuating fans from the nearby stands for safety purposes. However, a man with the fire extinguisher ensured normalcy was restored in a few minutes for play to resume.

Here is a video clipping of the fire incident at the Gabba:

Coming to the contest, Brisbane thrilled the home fans with a sparkling batting display in the first innings. They posted a massive 201/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant 44-ball 77 by Marnus Labuschagne and a 25-ball 40 from Matt Renshaw.

In response, the Hurricanes coasted to 47/0 in four overs when the fire interruption transpired.

Hurricanes-Heat clash in the balance at the halfway mark in the run-chase

The fire interruption did not harm the Hurricanes' run-chase as they scored 28 runs off the next two overs to be well-placed at 75/0 in six overs. However, wickets in back-to-back overs reduced them to 86/2 in eight overs, much to the joy of the Brisbane fans.

The game continues to hang in the balance at the halfway mark of the second chase with the Hurricanes on 97/2 in 10 overs. They require another 105 runs in 60 deliveries to complete the victory.

The game holds much significance for the Heat as they are currently in fifth place with seven points in eight outings. A loss will have them on the brink of elimination from the 2024-25 BBL playoffs, while a win will get them back into the top four.

As for the Hurricanes, a win will take them to the top of the table with 15 points in nine games. They have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and will look to confirm a top-two finish with a victory.

