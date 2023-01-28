"First-class cricket can become five-day cricket" - Ajinkya Rahane bats for more result-oriented games

Indian Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane reckons that first-class cricket should be played over five days to make it more result-oriented. The right-handed batter not only believes it is highly unlikely to get a result within four days but also feels this would prepare players for the hardships of the format.

Speaking on Friday (January 27) after Mumbai failed to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals, Rahane said it is almost impossible to eke out a result in four-day fixtures, especially on flat decks. The veteran batter thinks the same could be possible with an extra day of play.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic 🏻 🏻



Which team are you rooting for? 🤔



@mastercardindia Here are the fixtures of the Quarter-finals of the #RanjiTrophy 2022-23Which team are you rooting for? 🤔 Here are the fixtures of the Quarter-finals of the #RanjiTrophy 2022-23 👌🏻👌🏻Which team are you rooting for? 🤔@mastercardindia https://t.co/X3N5jtcS2z

He said, as quoted by the Times of India:

"First-class cricket can become five-day cricket. We play Test matches over five days and in five days, the possibility of a result is almost guaranteed. Every game should be result-oriented. In four-day games on flat tracks, you don't really get results. We tried to get as many results as possible but it becomes challenging.

"In five-day cricket, that will happen more frequently. I don't know how it can be fit into the calendar, but five-day cricket will help domestic cricketers to get used to the rigors of first-class cricket."

Rahane last played a Test against South Africa in Cape Town in January and faced the axe after the three-match series due to poor returns. The 34-year-old only managed 136 runs in three Tests against the Proteas at 22.67 with a solitary half-century.

"I am extremely disappointed that we could not qualify for the knockouts" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following Friday's result, the Maharashtra-born batter expressed his disappointment at not reaching the knockouts. He also urged the youngsters to enjoy first-class cricket. He said, as quoted by Sportsar:

"I am extremely disappointed that we could not qualify for the knockouts. This bunch definitely takes red-ball cricket seriously. And my message to everyone is that you should enjoy four-day cricket. Everyone wants instant success but patience, focus and determination are critical for this format.

"Not only on the field but the daily routine that we follow - getting up early, the warm-ups, going through the rigor even if you haven’t performed, to be disciplined all through four days, backing your teammates - one has to enjoy all these aspects."

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal It's a draw! Mumbai falls 58 runs short of the quarterfinals, Maharashtra four wickets. That said, Ajinkya Rahane's men have indeed served a lesson for the visiting side. Andhra joins Saurashtra as the second team from Elite Group B. What a season. #RanjiTrophy It's a draw! Mumbai falls 58 runs short of the quarterfinals, Maharashtra four wickets. That said, Ajinkya Rahane's men have indeed served a lesson for the visiting side. Andhra joins Saurashtra as the second team from Elite Group B. What a season. #RanjiTrophy

The right-handed batter's form in the tournament has been good as he scored 634 runs in seven games at 57.63 with two centuries to his name.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes