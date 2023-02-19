"First step taken to enable dropping KL Rahul"- Fans react after BCCI sack opener as vice-captain for last 2 Tests of BGT 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has seemingly sacked KL Rahul as vice-captain of the Indian Test cricket team. The board officially declared him as Rohit Sharma's deputy when they announced the Test squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series last month.

After the culmination of the second Test in Delhi, they formally disclosed the squad for the last two matches. Interestingly, this time around, the BCCI did not specify the vice-captain of the Indian Test team like last time.

Here is Team India's squad for the third and fourth Test of BGT 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Alert fans quickly noticed the absence of the 'VC' designation beside KL Rahul's name and took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Deepanshu Thakur @realdpthakur17



But the question is, why he is in the squad?



Why are you insulting him Selectors have give a lollypop to India fans. #KLRahul is in the squad but he is not the vice-captain.But the question is, why he is in the squad?Why are you insulting him #BCCISelectionCommittee Selectors have give a lollypop to India fans. #KLRahul is in the squad but he is not the vice-captain. But the question is, why he is in the squad? Why are you insulting him #BCCISelectionCommittee ?

Debasis Sen @debasissen

#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 Interesting to note KL Rahul is no more the test vice-captain. Interesting to note KL Rahul is no more the test vice-captain. #INDvsAUS #BGT2023

Harshit 🗿 @imcaptain25 Kl Rahul receiving the moral support & backing given by team management, who has already sacked him as a VC;- Kl Rahul receiving the moral support & backing given by team management, who has already sacked him as a VC;- https://t.co/CKe47KEYPj

Bee.Positive @BhavikK11 #BGT #BGT Selectors don’t want #KLRahul hence they’ve got rid of him as VC. Team management want him and will carry on playing him regardless of whether he is VC or not. #INDvAUS 2023 @vikrantgupta73 Selectors don’t want #KLRahul hence they’ve got rid of him as VC. Team management want him and will carry on playing him regardless of whether he is VC or not. #INDvAUS #BGT2023 @vikrantgupta73 #BGT

Saurabh 🤍 @Cricket_Gyaani_ twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team for last 2 Tests vs Australia:



Rohit (C), KL Rahul, Gill, Pujara, Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Kishan (wk), Ashwin, Axar, Kuldeep, Jadeja, Shami, Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Surya, Umesh Yadav, Unadkat Indian team for last 2 Tests vs Australia:Rohit (C), KL Rahul, Gill, Pujara, Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Kishan (wk), Ashwin, Axar, Kuldeep, Jadeja, Shami, Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Surya, Umesh Yadav, Unadkat One positive KL Rahul is no longer VC One positive KL Rahul is no longer VC 👀👀 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere KL Rahul has been removed from Vice Captain of Indian team from the Test Cricket.



BCCI to KL : KL Rahul has been removed from Vice Captain of Indian team from the Test Cricket.BCCI to KL : https://t.co/zR90JGRBfZ

Sharat Chandra Bhatt @imsbhatt0707



There’s sign of things for KL Rahul that he won’t be a part of the playing XI in Indore & Shubman Gill will replace him .



#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #INDvsAUS With no vice captain announced for the next 2 tests.There’s sign of things for KL Rahul that he won’t be a part of the playing XI in Indore & Shubman Gill will replace him . With no vice captain announced for the next 2 tests. There’s sign of things for KL Rahul that he won’t be a part of the playing XI in Indore & Shubman Gill will replace him . #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #INDvsAUS

Anil G @Anil27850280 @BCCI @mastercardindia Good that BCCI took a step in right direction by removing KL Rahul as Vice Captain. Gradually the non performer can be deselected also @BCCI @mastercardindia Good that BCCI took a step in right direction by removing KL Rahul as Vice Captain. Gradually the non performer can be deselected also 👍

@sharing_genes @GenesSharing4 @venkateshprasad Make Ashwin the vice captain of india in tests .. truly deserving person for that post.. @BCCI @JayShah .. rest kl Rahul in tests and t20s.. @venkateshprasad Make Ashwin the vice captain of india in tests .. truly deserving person for that post..@BCCI @JayShah .. rest kl Rahul in tests and t20s..

Priyanshu @Priyans98671901 @WisdenIndia Finally kl Rahul is not the vice captain and now team India can easily remove him from playing 11 @WisdenIndia Finally kl Rahul is not the vice captain and now team India can easily remove him from playing 11

Vivek jain @imvivek97 #KLRahul𓃵 #KLRahul #INDvsAUS twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs AustraliaRohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat K L rahul no more vice captain , good decision @klrahul K L rahul no more vice captain , good decision @klrahul #KLRahul𓃵 #KLRahul #INDvsAUS twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Debasish Goswami @debgo26 @BCCI @mastercardindia KL Rahul still in the test team? Looks like he has some really strong connections. @BCCI @mastercardindia KL Rahul still in the test team? Looks like he has some really strong connections.

Cover drive @Viratkafan23 Imagine being kl rahul

By 2022 you are vice captain across formats

Godly form in odi middle order

By 2023 you get removed from vice captaincy in all three formats

And dropped from one Imagine being kl rahulBy 2022 you are vice captain across formatsGodly form in odi middle orderBy 2023 you get removed from vice captaincy in all three formatsAnd dropped from one

"If a guy has potential, he will get that extended run"- Rohit Sharma backs KL Rahul amidst a lean patch in Tests

Speaking at a press conference after India's dominant victory in the Delhi Test, Rohit Sharma put his weight behind out-of-form batter KL Rahul. The talented Karnataka batter is in the midst of a lean run of form in Test cricket, as he has scored only 175 runs across his last six Tests at a poor average of 15.90. He has also failed to score in both the Tests of the current series (20, 17, 1).

When asked about his opening partner's recent batting form, Rohit said:

"Of late, there has been lot of talk on his batting. But for us as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I have been asked in the past about lot of players. If a guy has potential, he will get that extended run."

Emphasizing on the reasons for backing KL Rahul, he added:

"It is not just about KL, but anyone. If you look at couple of hundreds, he got outside India, one of the best I have seen from KL, especially the one at the Lord's. Batting on that damp pitch in England, [that too] after losing the toss and put in to bat is never easy. He [Rahul] put a great performance there and Centurion was another one. India won both those games. That is the potential he has."

Do you agree with Rohit Sharma's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

