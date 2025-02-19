“Five spinners, I personally feel, is a bit too much” - Former wicketkeeper slams India’s selection for 2025 Champions Trophy

Veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik questioned the Indian team management's decision to include five spinners in their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The initial provisional squad had Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar as the spinners. However, Varun Chakravarthy's late inclusion at the expense of Yashasvi Jaiswal, expanded the list to five members.

If the recently held ODI series against England is any indication, Team India wishes to proceed with their three-spinner strategy. While Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are genuine starters due to their all-round ability, there is a race for the frontline spinner spot.

Kuldeep Yadav is coming after a lengthy injury break, and looked to build rhythm in the England ODI series. Washington Sundar is the sole right-arm off-spin in the team, and could be handy in turning the ball away from left-handed batters, if needed. Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, was named right after making his ODI debut, and his mystery spin comes across as an X-Factor.

Karthik, however, feels that four spinners would have sufficed in providing variety and depth, while five options borders overkill.

"Five spinners, I personally feel, is a bit too much. They could have done with 4, I felt. And that’s where I do think it shows a little bit of, not confusion, which is probably a strong word, but not being very sure of what exactly to do because they announced a squad and then they added another spinner for an opener," Karthik told Cricbuzz (via Hindustan Times).

All five spinners availed game-time in the ODI series against England, with Axar Patel playing all three games alongwith the additional role as the No.5 batter on the side.

Recently, former India spinner R Ashwin had also criticised the team management for including five spinners in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"I feel Team India backs him right now more than Siraj" - Dinesh Karthik on Harshit Rana being fast-tracked

Another major selection debate involved the inclusion of Harshit Rana over Mohammed Siraj. Highlighting Siraj's lack of impact with the old ball, Rohit Sharma and the selectors decided to not include him. Newcomer Harshit Rana was initially earmarked for the ODI series against England, but made it to the Champions Trophy as well as Bumrah was deemed unfit to participate.

“Look, if you had to go with experience, then yes, Siraj could have been the ideal choice, but I thought Harshit bowled very well against England. What I feel is the Indian camp is very impressed with Harshit Rana. I think Harshit Rana was the debate, but I feel Team India backs him right now more than Siraj," Karthik said.

Rana played all three matches against England, picking up six wickets at an average of 24.33 and an economy of 6.95.

