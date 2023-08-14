Flashback video: "Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai"- Virender Sehwag recalls hilarious sledge to Shoaib Akhtar

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag arguably loved playing against Pakistan and his records speak for themselves. However, he also had some banter with the opponents and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was one of them.

While Sehwag and Akhtar remain great friends off the field, things used to get a bit heated in the moment when they represented their respective countries. Sehwag recalled once such incident during the Multan Test in 2004 when Akhtar constantly sledged him.

In a video posted by Star Sports, here's what Virender Sehwag said about the sledging incident with Shoaib Akhtar and how he gave him a fitting reply involving the great Sachin Tendulkar:

"When we were playing in Multan and I had scored a triple hundred, Shoaib Akhtar was bowling bouncers at me from around the wicket and continuously telling me to play the hook shot. I just went to him and told him that there's someone at the non-striker's end (Tendulkar) and try and bowl short to him. Tendulkar smashed him for a six and in a funny way I told him 'Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai.'"

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns again in the Asia Cup on September 2 in Kandy.

Virender Sehwag on who would make it to 2023 World Cup semifinal

Earlier at an ICC event, Virender Sehwag had opened up on his predictions for the four teams that would qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup. He picked India and Pakistan as the showpiece event is taking place in subcontinent conditions and also feels Australia and England will do well.

On this, Sehwag stated:

"If I have to pick four teams – Australia, England, India and Pakistan. These are the semi-finalists. Australia and England will surely be there because the kind of cricket they are playing – they don't play conventional shots, only unconventional – these 2 teams are pretty good at it. Also, England and Australia are the two away teams who can play better cricket in the sub-continent."

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.